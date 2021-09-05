Sports round up: Royal AM chaos, Hlommpho Kekana says goodbye and Khune flexes

This week has seen some interesting news come out of the Royal AM camp with reports of chaos and unpaid salaries, Hlompho Kekana penned a farewell message to the Mamelodi Sundowns and Itumeleng Khune flexed his home.

Lionel Messi played alongside ex-Orlando Pirates player on his debut match for Paris Saint-Germain and Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs prepare for deals.

1. Disorganisation at Royal AM, Salaries Allegedly Not Paid and Trouble at the Club

Royal AM is trending on social media once again after a football publication shared some insider info on the state of affairs at the club. Apparently, things are still disorganised at the club with salaries not being paid and promises not being kept.

Things are not going particularly well for Royal AM according to a source.

Source: Instagram

Football publication FARPost took to social media to share information that they received from a source about what's happening at Royal AM.

2. Hlompho Kekana Pens Emotional Goodbye Letter to Mamelodi Sundowns

Veteran midfielder Hlompho Kekana's time with Mamelodi Sundowns has come to an end. Kekana took to social media to pen an emotional letter to the club and its fans for his time there.

The utility midfielder's future was hanging in the balance for some time and coach Rulani Mokwena told the media that he can't guarantee him playing time. Not being able to play is frustrating for any footballer, so it's understandable that Kekana decided to cut his losses.

3. Itumeleng Khune Shows Off the Awards in His House and Shuts Down Doubters

Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune gave his supporters a sneak peek into his "decorated" living area on Sunday afternoon. Khune has received a lot of criticism in recent years but his trophy case shows that a lot of it is undeserved.

Due to technical issues, the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper was recently dropped from Stuart Baxter's side even though he was thought to be a regular starter. This happened only a few days after Baxter stated that Khune would be his first pick this season.

4. Ex Orlando Pirates Star Marshall Munetsi Gives Lionel Messi a Hard Time on the Pitch

On Sunday, Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut with an ex-Orlando Pirates player appearing to attempt a man-marking job on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In his side's 2-0 victory over Reims in Ligue 1 late on Sunday evening, the 34-year-old came off the bench to replace Brazilian sensation Neymar in the 66th minute.

5. The Big 3: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs Deals in the Transfer Window

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs mean serious business and showed this during the transfer window. The deadline was on 31 August and Briefly News takes a look at who did the best business as the new season started.

The PSL transfer window ended on 31 August and the "big three" made some impressive signings to wrap things up. Briefly News explores who the "winners" and the "losers" are in this year's transfer window, it surely is going to be a season that's unforgettable.

