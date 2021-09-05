Mariam changes her name to Manjeet after her father, Majaaz, is framed as a terrorist. Manjeet wants to become a journalist like her dad. Madeeha and Meher are overjoyed when she finally reveals to them her true identity. Why does Manjeet mistake Fawaad for being a terrorist? Please find out from this Mariam Khan Reporting Live teasers for October 2021.

In the October episodes of Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Fawaad and Manjeet, Majaaz's daughter, compete in getting the hard drive that contains a defaming video against Majaaz. Manjeet presumes Fawaad is the terrorist when she discovers his shameful past.

Mariam Khan Reporting Live teasers for October 2021

Manjeet tries to stop Fawaad from releasing the incriminating video against Majaaz to the public. Interfering with Fawaad's plans puts their lives in danger. Will Manjeet be able to prove that Majaaz is innocent of the terrorist allegations? Find out from these upcoming episodes of Mariam Khan Reporting Live Hindi serial.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 117

Fawaad spots Manjeet with Alia while attending Alia's ceremony. Majaaz's daughter later discovers Fawaad's identity when he meets Alia.

Episode 118

Fawaad suspects Bhakti hired Majaaz's daughter to spy on him secretly. Fawaad fails to retrieve the pen-like hard drive. Meanwhile, Manjeet knows where to find the device.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021

Episode 119

Majaaz's daughter secretly leaves the party with the hard drive and watches the video it contains later.

Episode 120

The video proves to Manjeet that Majaaz was a terrorist, but she vows to vindicate him.

Sunday, 3rd October 2021

Episode 121

Manjeet uses Majaaz to get to Fawaad. Meanwhile, Fawaad tells his psychiatrist that he is battling with bitter memories.

Episode 122

Manjeet publicly accuses Fawaad of being a criminal after discovering his past. When she calls the police to arrest him, he turns tables on Manjeet and falsely accuses her of theft.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 123

Fawaad visits Majaaz's daughter in jail to scold and mock her. He also demands to know what plans she has against him.

Episode 124

The minister promises Fawaad that he will find Majaaz. Fawaad later confronts Manjeet for meddling in his affairs. Her actions have endangered both of them.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 125

The minister double-crosses Fawaad and Manjeet punishes Rifat for disobeying her instructions.

Episode 126

Majaaz's daughter is determined to ruin Fawaad's plan of exposing Majaaz to the public.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 127

Manjeet tells Madeeha and Meher her real identity. The two are happy to reunite with her. She later makes another plan to destroy Fawaad.

Episode 128

Fawaad scolds Majaaz's daughter for snooping through his computer. While he prepares to release a video of Majaaz online, Mariyam implements a counteractive plan.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 129

Majaaz's daughter stops Fawaad from posting the video online, and a terrorist later threatens to shoot Fawaad if he does not hand over the hard drive to him.

Episode 130

Manjeet is dumbfounded when she realizes Majaaz is the real terrorist. He takes her hostage and threatens to shoot her if the cops don't let him escape.

Fawaad

Fawaad is torn apart when he learns about the minister's deception. The minister promised to help him catch Majaaz but later turned against him. Is the minister working with Majaaz or helping Manjeet? Fawaad must find the real terrorist before things get out of hand.

Manjeet

She is later disappointed in herself when she discovers Majaaz is a terrorist. The man she has been protecting holds her at gunpoint. He then tries to blackmail the police into backing off as he waits for the right time to escape. Will Majaaz's daughter stop helping her dad?

Watch Mariam Khan Reporting Live on Star Life. The show airs daily from 20h00 and 20h30. Be assured that these will be the best 30 minutes of your day. Keep checking Mariam Khan Reporting Live teasers for October 2021 for more updates.

