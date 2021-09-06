Government Will Open PSL Stadiums if All Fans Fully Vaccinate for Covid 19

Fans will be allowed to attend stadiums once they have been fully vaccinated against Covid 19, according to government

The rate of vaccination has been improving and this might see fans being able to go out to watch football matches

Minister Joe Phaahla says that it will not be a must for fans to get vaccinated against the virus, it remains their choice

Since March 2020, South African sports stadiums have been closed and the fans are itching to go back. The government says that they will allow for fans to attend stadiums once again but only when they are fully vaccinated for Covid 19.

Since more age groups have been allowed to register, there has been an increase in daily vaccines in the country after the initial rollout was delayed.

Now, in order to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa's 300,000 daily vaccination target, the government is considering enticing the people with the promise of reopened nightclubs and a return to the stands for live football events, according to The South African.

KickOff reports that it's been about 18 months since the Covid 19 lockdown prevented fans and media from attending Premier Soccer League games.

"People are hungry for entertainment, for music festivals, to go to Orlando Stadium to go and watch a soccer match," said Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.

"So, what we are exploring is the possibility where, with some kind of confirmation that you have been vaccinated, we could start up opening up various activities, sports, cultural,# and more businesses and other get-togethers."

Phaahla urged people to ignore the scaremongers who were circulating false information about the vaccination causing deaths, saying that the government would not force anyone to take the vaccines.

Faf de Klerk urges fans to get vaccinated

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has joined the vaccination bandwagon, pushing sports fans to do so in order to reclaim their seats in venues.

De Klerk, who is presently in Australia with the Springboks in preparation for their Rugby Championship matches against Australia and New Zealand later this month, says he caught Covid 19 and had a high temperature.

"I want to encourage young players to continue to love the game. The sooner that they get vaccinated, the better for us all as we can get back on the field for our fans," said De Klerk.

