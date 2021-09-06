Bafana Bafana will be facing Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers and are looking for nothing but three points in their quest

After being held to a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe, it is crucial for the squad to get the desired result for a fighting chance

Percy Tau and coach Hugo Broos have admitted that they will have a hard time but expect the team to deliver on the day

Bafana Bafana will be expected to put up a big fight against Ghana in their upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Ghana.

Ghana is currently leading the group after winning 1-0 against Ethiopia a few days ago. The new look and youthful Bafana Bafana unfortunately played to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Bafana Bafana will be looking for nothing but three points in their clash against Ghana on Monday. Image: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP

Hugo Broos, the national team coach, said it was critical for the home team to gain as many points as possible at home because the team's upcoming trips to Ghana and Ethiopia will be difficult according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau echoed the Belgian coach, saying that his team would do all possible to win all three points against a Ghana side that has been plagued by player withdrawals.

KickOff reports that with home ground advantage important in the race to qualify for the global showcase in Qatar, the strain is already on Bafana, who will likely play a weaker Black Stars side.

Coach Charles Akonnor has also come under scrutiny for their recent slow performances, but Broos and Tau confessed ahead of the game that they are the group's biggest obstacle and that they cannot afford to lose.

"Even if we draw, Ghana will have four points, maybe Zimbabwe four, we'll have two, so we're still in the running. This is a game that we can draw and stay in the running. Not losing will be good for the moment," said Broos.

Bafana Bafana played to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe

Briefly News previously reported that on Friday afternoon, Bafana Bafana opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Group G.

Luther Singh, Percy Tau, Gift Links, and Evidence Makgopa were part of Bafana's attack, while former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona was joined by Khama Billiat for Zimbabwe. The Bafana Bafana side was a new look and young one selected by coach Hugo Broos.

Mzansi was hoping that Bafana Bafana could get three points in their first World Cup qualifier but unfortunately, some crucial points were dropped. The next tie will be against Ghana at the FNB stadium.

