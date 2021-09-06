Suidooster teasers for October 2021: Love is in the air

In Suidooster teasers for October 2021, Zoe tries to find out if Bianca likes Donovan. Unfortunately, he ends up dating Bridgette after Bianca rejects him. Zoe hates him for choosing Bridgette. Meanwhile, there are two more new couples in Suidooster.

Does Zoe deserve to be with Donovan because she liked him first? Meanwhile, people are gossiping about Donovan and Bridgette's secret affair. Will they ever have the guts to show off their relationship publicly?

Suidooster teasers for October 2021

The October episodes of Suidooster will get you hooked to your screen. The storyline has some unexpected twists that add excitement to the show. Below are exquisite details of the upcoming episodes.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 1378

Bridgette tries to contact Donovan for help. AB and Mymoena want to re-establish friendly relations with Nazeem. Meanwhile, Lee-Ann receives a call from Carlo's school.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 1379

Bridgette tries to prevent Nazeem from executing his destructive plan. Meanwhile, Nazeem thinks no one knows what he wants to do. Ty is at a loss regarding Carlo's situation, and Justin compels Wade to fulfil his social responsibility.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 1380

The situation at the pharmacy is messy and complicated. Ty is giving up on Carlo, and Danni struggles with a challenging situation.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 1381

Zoe makes a rash decision, and Nazeem discovers the truth. Elsewhere, Carlo is protecting a lethal secret, and something abruptly ends Lee-Ann's day.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 1382

Lee-Ann plans a ceremony. AB ignores Mymoena's plea and goes to work. Carlo scores excellent grades at school, and Zoe desperately inquires whether Bianca loves Donovan or not.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 1383

AB's decision not to visit the hospital worsens the situation. Ty and Carlo get into another disagreement. Meanwhile, Justin and Wade's business is going downhill.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 1384

Lee-Ann figures out Carlo's problem. While the anxious Justin prepares for a date, Donovan confesses his love to Bianca. AB is in despair. Who will give him hope?

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 1385

Donovan takes Bridgette on a work-related dinner. The Samsodien siblings organize a family's evening meeting, while Nazeem gets into a new and profitable agreement. Mrs J informs Carlo that she will bring him to the school dance.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 1386

Will AB like the thoughtful surprise from the Samsodien family? Lee-Ann and Ty change their perspectives of each other. Meanwhile, Bridgette is torn between rejecting and accepting Donovan's proposal.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 1387

Lee-Ann and Ty believe their future is dim. A new crisis sets into the lives of the Samsodiens siblings. Has Bridgette made up her mind regarding Donovan?

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 1388

Bridgette receives a gift that makes her realize she likes Donovan. At the same time, a sweet surprise awaits Carlo. Mymoena makes a bold decision, and Justin has a busy day.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 1389

Wade likes someone at first sight. Carlo catches Lee-Ann and Ty in a questionable situation. Meanwhile, Nazeem is willing to help AB.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 1390

Bridgette declines Donovan's date request, and Wade runs into someone while on a business date. Mymoena asks Nazeem to make AB realize he needs help.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 1391

Wade is in a sticky situation while Bridgette secretly enjoys Donovan's attention. Meanwhile, Nazeem is under pressure to save AB.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 1392

AB upsets Mymoena when he tries to find out her latest plan from Rhafiek. Wade's plan solves two problems at a go. Donovan and Bridgette keep their love life a secret.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 1393

Mymoena plays along with Nazeem's plan. Wade has to choose between romance and business. People around Donovan and Bridgette suspect they are dating.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 1394

Bridgette doubts if her new relationship will last, and Mymoena feels guilty of hiding the truth from AB. Meanwhile, Wade hides his side hustle from Dawn.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 1395

Lee-Ann makes plans, and Wade takes the risk. Bridgette takes a bold step while Mymoena struggles with her conscience.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 1396

People gossip about Bridgette and Donovan, and Nazeem thanks Mymoena for guarding their secret. Carlo later asks Mrs J for help.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 1397

AB suspects Mymoena is doing something behind his back. Dawn demands the truth from Wade. Meanwhile, Bridgette and Donovan's romance upsets Zoe.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 1398

Zoe confronts Donovan for dating Bridgette while Wade tries to reconcile with Dawn. Ty surprises Lee-Ann later, and AB investigates Mymoena's secret.

Wade and Dawn

Wade falls in love with Dawn the moment he lays his eyes on her. She breaks up with him shortly after they start dating. Wade regrets lying to her about his other source of income. Will Dawn give him another chance?

Lee-Ann and Ty

The duo gets close to each other while trying to discipline Carlo. The teen almost catches them in a compromising situation. Lee-Ann and Ty are unsure about their future as a couple.

If you liked Suidooster teasers for October 2021, tune in on kykNET and kykNET & Kie every weekday at 18h30. The series has more entertaining scenes than what the teaser unveils.

