Jean Pierre Adams: French Footballer Dies After 39 Years in a Coma

French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams has died aged 73

Adams was in a coma for 39 years following a routine knee operation at a Lyon hospital in 1982

According to reports, a wrong anaesthetic dosage administered to him resulted in catastrophic brain damage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Curtains have fallen on French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams who has been in a coma for 39 years.

Adams slipped into a deep coma in 1982 after an anaesthesia error while undergoing routine knee surgery at a French hospital.

Curtains have fallen on French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams who has been in a coma for 39 years. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mirror UK reports the footballer was confirmed dead on Monday, September 6, at the Nimes University Hospital aged 73.

During his active playing days, the Senegalese-born defender turned out for a number of French clubs, including Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, as his career entered the twilight year's, life, and indeed his journey to stardom, took a rather sudden and tragic twist.

While aged 34, Adams walked into a Lyon hospital to undergo a routine surgery on his knee, with that being the last time he walked, talked or even voluntarily moved any of his muscles again.

For nearly four decades until his death, Adams has been bedridden.

It is understood a major blunder involving a wrong dosage of anaesthetic saw him starved of oxygen, resulting in catastrophic brain damage.

Pierre's wife by his side

Briefly News reported during the period he was bedridden, Adams's wife, Bernadette Adams, has stuck by him - with their bond growing even stronger.

In an interview with CNN in 2020, Bernadette, who refused to consider euthanasia, revealed they had grown fond of each other that Adams could actually tell when it is not her tending to him.

"He senses that it is not me feeding him and looking after him. It's the nurses who tell me, saying he is not the same. I think he feels things. He must recognise the sound of my voice as well," she said said at the time.

Source: Briefly.co.za