Drunk or Distressed: Viral Video of Babes Wodumo Worries Fans

South African media personality, Babes Wodumo, trended on Monday afternoon after a disturbing video was shared

In the footage, the troubled entertainer was seen looked distressed and screaming for help as police attempted to calm her down

Mzansi social media users were disturbed by the clip and weighed in with their thoughts on the matter

A video of Babes Wodumo in a distressed state has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the troubled starlet can be seen screaming for help while police attempted to assist her.

A disturbing video of Babes Wodumo left fans concerned. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Twitter

According to Twitter user @ky_bizana, who shared the the clip online, Babes was apparently drunk and refusing assistance. The social media user said:

“Heartbroken after seeing @BABESWODUMO this drunk in Westville this weekend, cops tried to help but she kept screaming help.”

The video left a lot of her fans concerned and many wondered if she was indeed drunk or under the influence of something else.

Babes Wodumo recently became a mother and many were concerned about how she was raising her child while behaving in this manner.

Here are some reactions to the disturbing footage:

@yollzz_d said:

“Ooooh haybo she still drinks like this?”

@10gee_khumi said:

“I really hate how Babes messed up her career. I could be wrong though but this is sad.”

@phil8703 said:

“I am really disappointed because I thought being married would get her to act right and stop misbehaving.”

@samusicnewsfanmag said:

“Poor baby girl. I pray she is OK and gets help so this kind of thing doesn't happen again.”

@miss_setwaba said:

“This woman doesn’t look okay.”

Briefly News reached out to Babes Wodumo and she had not yet responded at the time of publishing.

Source: Briefly.co.za