SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is currently worried about the hackers who stole his phone last week

The coach says that the hackers are trying to extort money from his family and close friends and he is warning others

On the other hand, Tembo will be happy with his team's performance as they are currently at the top of the league

Hackers have penetrated the private of Kaitano Tembo, the coach of SuperSport United and are making his life a living hell. Hackers gained access to the Zimbabwean mentor's phone, giving him anxiety.

Tembo, 51, misplaced his phone last Monday and he got the shock of his life when his close friends and family members phoned him on his alternate phone to confirm that the money to bail him out of prison had been deposited.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo's phone has been taken by hackers causing trouble. Image: @soccerzela

He told SowetanLIVE that the hackers were sending out pornographic content as well as attempting to extort money from his close friends.

"I reported the incident to the police and opened a case. These hackers are asking for money from my contacts, claiming that I am in prison. Others are sending pictures and play with the people’s emotions," said Tembo.

Tembo, who is in the final year of his two-year deal with the three-time winners, wants to advise his friends and family not to respond to the countless text messages requesting money.

On the other hand, Tembo will be happy with his team's performances lately as they currently sit at the top of the DStv Premiership league standings, according to another report by SowetanLIVE.

"The season has just started and there are some players that need game time. We will use the break to arrange a series of friendly games to give them game time," said Tembo.

Kaitano Tembo expresses concern over injuries in international break

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kaitano Tembo is worried about how the injuries sustained by players during the international break will affect PSL clubs. It is currently the FIFA break, which allows for players to play for their respective national teams.

Tembo is happy that some players will be getting valuable experience playing for their nations but can't shake the worry about possibly having injury issues when they come back. Sipho Mbule, Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena will be representing SA in the World Cup qualifiers.

The majority of the players who were called up to the national team are essential components of his side and he is crossing his fingers that they all return to Megawatt Park healthy, according to The Citizen.

