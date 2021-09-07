Back! This is Fate 4 Teasers for September 2021: Latest episodes here

The fourth season of This is Fate is out, and it promises loads of twists and turns. For instance, lovers must try to secure their relationship from the poisonous dagger of some jealous individuals. Also, the series discusses a fresh perspective about the cyclic chaotic romance between Prithvi, Preeta, Karan, Mahira, and Sherlyn. How will this work out for all of them? This is Fate 4 teasers give a sneak peek.

This is Fate Indian drama series is a continuation of romance, betrayal, and deceit stories. Karan and Prithvi started as enemies. However, a series of romantic misconceptions bring them to work together. They found friendship and eventually became lovers. Unfortunately, their relationship became a threat to some people and a war involving manipulations, betrayal, and lies ensued. This new series discusses how the lovebirds fight to keep their love.

This is Fate 4 Teasers for September 2021

This is Fate 4 teasers for September offers Mahira plots to become the main woman in Karan's life by dislodging Preeta through a series of trickery. She gets support from Pawan, who also has an ulterior motive. But, considering how events unfold, will she not fall into a trap? This month's episodes share more details on that.

Episode 1 - Monday, 13th of September, 2021

Preeta and Karan seem to have their life under control once again. However, Mahira is unhappy about this development and continues to sow the seed of confusion in their midst.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021

The teaser for today is unavailable

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021

The teaser for today is unavailable

Episode 4 - Thursday, 16th of September, 2021

Sarla is joyous because her daughter and the husband will be visiting.

Episode 5 - Friday, 17th of September, 2021

Rishab has had enough of Sherlyn’s attitude and is beginning to feel a little irritated.

Episode 6 - Saturday, 18th of September, 2021

Pawan and Mira are determined to get their heart's desire which happens to be Karan.

Episode 7 - Sunday, 19th of September, 2021

The Moohdikhai and reception are filled with a lot of surprises.

Episode 8 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

Mihra plans to make Karan hers while setting up a marriage between Preeta and Prithvi. Elsewhere, Sherlyn pleads with Pawan to do everything and make sure Preeta and Prithvi never get married.

Episode 9 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

Mihra deceives Karan into believing that he is reading a message from Preeta. However, she is the writer of the letter.

Episode 10 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Sarla and Sanjana engage in a big argument, and they want nothing to do with each other again.

Episode 11 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

Prithvi professes his love to Preeta and is determined to win her heart again.

Episode 12 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Pawan spoils the possibility of a reunion between Preeta and Prithvi.

Episode 13 - Saturday, 25th of September, 2021

Shristi wants the miscreants after Preeta and Janki’s life to be reported to the police unit.

Episode 14 - Sunday, 26th of September, 2021

Mahira boasts to Preeta about her engagement with Karan.

Episode 15 - Monday, 27th of September, 2021

Mahira is not comfortable with the close relationship that exists between Karan and Preeta.

Episode 16 - Tuesday, 28th of September, 2021

Prithvi discovers that Mahira has been sent packing from the house, and he becomes agitated.

Episode 17 - Wednesday 29th of September, 2021

The teaser for today is unavailable.

Episode 18 - Thursday, 30th of September, 2021

The teaser for today is unavailable.

Mahira

Mahira is a vengeful and tricky lady. When she wants something, she goes all out to get it and does not mind who gets hurt along the way. She is in love with a man whose heart belongs to someone else. However, Mahira is unbothered and devises different methods of breaking the bond between the lovers so she could take the woman's place. Her plans seem to be going perfectly until she observes that the lovebirds have a deep feeling for each other when they are together.

Karan

Karan is a young man who finds himself in a complicated love entanglement. Two women are in love with him, but he is only interested in one of them. However, the one he is not interested in will not go without a fight, which causes him a lot of heartbreak in his relationship with the love of his life. Finally, he realises their love is being threatened but decides to storm the weather to reclaim his heartthrob.

This is Fate 4 teasers for September 2021 have unveiled the start of another interesting journey in the Indian series. It looks like some characters are yet to discard their behaviour in the previous seasons, and they continue in their pursuit of love and revenge in this new season. So, do not miss out as the show broadcasts on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

