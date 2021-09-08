100+ magical Disney quotes that will motivate you to be the best you can be

Disney quotes from movies remind viewers of the moral lessons they learn from the films. The films teach kids and adults valuable life lessons. Disney quotes for graduation, family, dreams, love, and friendship contain heavy messages that propel people on the right track for months, if not years.

Famous Disney quotes that will transform your mindset. Photo: @disneymusic

Source: Facebook

Walter Elias Disney, the pioneer of the American animation industry, was born in 1901 and died in 1966. Did Walt Disney have a famous quote? He had several favourite quotes. So, what was one of Walt Disney's famous quotes? His most memorable business quote was, "All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them."

Disney quotes that will motivate you to be the best you can be

What is the most popular Disney quote? Popular Disney quotes are from famous Disney characters and films. Remembering the wise words these characters say will transform you. Below is a list of 100 quotes from the world's favourite Disney films:

1. Alladin

Alladin's quotes offer a quick and timely burst of wisdom and revive your focus. Photo: @DisneyAladdin (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Alladin was the most popular Disney movie in 1992. Gennie helps Prince Aladdin to win Princess Jasmine's heart. The process makes him understand his worth, responsibilities, and his environment more. These are Alladin's most famous quotes:

Princess, you just have to take a risk. - Alladin

You should see these places. There’s a whole world outside of books and maps. - Alladin

Trouble? No way, you’re only in trouble if you get caught. - Alladin

You aren’t just some prize to be won. You should be free to make your own choice. - Alladin

It is not what’s outside but what is inside that counts. - Alladin

Desperate times call for desperate measures. - Alladin

If I do marry, I want it to be for love. - Alladin

You have got to be more confident about what you have to offer. - Alladin

A woman appreciates a man who can make her laugh. - Alladin

If I were as rich as you, I could afford some manners! - Alladin

I made you look like a prince on the outside, but I didn’t change anything on the inside. - Alladin

2. Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland's quotes make you feel the same as actually accomplishing something. Photo: @DisneyAliceInWonderland

Source: Facebook

Lewis Carroll wrote Alice in Wonderland in 1865. It is based on his female childhood friend's true story. Alice's mot Alice's motivational quotes are the best Disney quotes about life:

Everyone wants some magical solution but refuses to believe in magic. - Alice

Never lose sight of yourself. Stay true to you, whoever that may be!- Alice

Don’t be afraid of what makes you different. - Alice

Your madness is what leads you to greatness.- Alice

You would have to be half-mad to dream me up.- Alice

If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense.- Alice

Never stop growing and changing.- Alice

Trust your head, but don’t be afraid to follow your heart.- Alice

The greatest minds are often considered the strangest. - Alice

I can’t go back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.- Alice

Begin at the beginning and go on till the end. - Alice

If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!- Alice

3. Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast's quotes awaken a sense of overcoming limitations. Photo: @MatthewAStewart

Source: Twitter

The movie is a classic tale of inner beauty and love. Are you looking for Disney quotes about love? Beauty and the Beast film has the best romantic quotes ever. Some of them include:

If you love someone, be prepared to set them free.- Beast

Think of the one thing that you’ve always wanted. Now find it in your mind’s eye and feel it in your heart. - Beast

You don’t lose hope, love. If you do, you lose everything. - Narrator

Beauty is found within.- Narrator

You belong side by side; you should never be apart because when you're both together, you're twice as smart. - Belle

When the moment is right, confess your love. - Lumiere

A dream is a wish your heart makes. - Narrator

There always will be a time when the world is filled with peace and love. - Belle

Hold onto love. It is never easy, but we try. - Narrator

Sometimes our happiness is captured; somehow, a time and place standstill.- Narrator

You don't have time to be timid. You must be bold, daring. - Narrator

True, that he's no Prince Charming, but there's something in him that I simply didn't see. - Belle

4. Frozen

Quotes in Frozen are like a second voice that echoes your thoughts, beliefs, and claims. Photo: @iampvsaiteja (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The entire kingdom believes Elsa is an outcast because she can turn liquids into snow and ice. Anna risks her life to help her sister, Elsa. Find the most insightful Disney quotes about family and love from Frozen.

An act of true love will thaw a frozen heart. - Anna

I don't care what they're going to say. Let the storm rage on. The cold never bothered me anyway. - Elsa

I'm alone, but I'm alone and free. - Elsa

Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours. - Olaf

Some people are worth melting for. - Olaf

When one can see no future, all one can do is the next right thing - Pabbie the troll

I'll rise like the break of dawn. - Elsa

It has to be today. - Elsa

Let it go. - Elsa

I'm right out here for you, just let me in. - Anna

5. Lilo & Stitch

Lilo and Stich's quotes are priceless sources of wisdom and guidance. Photo: @disneyfamilyit

Source: Facebook

Lilo and Stitch's animation is about Lilo and her GMO animal, Stitch, going on adventures. Their relationship develops from a girl and her pet to friendship then family. If you have been searching for Disney quotes about friendship, find them in Lilo & Stitch's quotes.

If you want to leave, you can. I remember everyone that leaves. -Lilo

Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind. - Stitch

You have to trust your real friends. - Nani

I am the one they call me when things go wrong. - Mr Cobra Bubbles

You wreck everything you touch. Why not try and make something for a change? - Lilo

Here! Educate yourself. - Pleakley

Sometimes you try your hardest. - Nani

I like you better as a sister than a mom. - Lilo

This is my family. I found it all on my own. It’s a little broken but still good. - Stitch

Things don’t work out the way you want them to. - Nani

6. Mickey Mouse

Quotes in Mickey Mouse propel a person from apathy to possibility and transforms the way they perceive their potential. Photo: @MickeyMouse

Source: Facebook

Mickey Mouse is one of the oldest Disney characters. He will be 93 years old this November (2021), for he was created in 1928. The most popular Walt Disney quotes about dreams are from this show:

Live every moment as not to regret what you are about to do. - Mickey Mouse

Best friends stick together. - Mickey Mouse

To laugh at yourself is to love yourself. - Mickey Mouse

I may be small, but I’ve got friends that make me feed ten-feet-tall

It’s fun to do the impossible. - Mickey Mouse

If you can dream it, you can do it. - Mickey Mouse

When these doors open, we've got to make a very first impression. - Mickey Mouse

All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them. - Mickey Mouse

Don’t stress over anything that you can’t change. - Mickey Mouse

When you’re curious, you find lots of exciting things to do

I can’t help you with revenge. - Mickey Mouse

Every child is born a genius. - Mickey Mouse

Happiness is not about having or not having problems. - Mickey Mouse

7. Moana

Moana's quotes assure you that you can do better. Photo: @RadioDisneyLA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Disney's Moana is an emotional animation of a chief's daughter trying to break the norms. The most refreshing part of this anime is Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) singing his Moana. Moana's quotes are the best Disney quotes for graduation:

Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. - Moana

The call isn't out there at all. It is inside me. - Moana

If I go, there is just no telling how far I will go. - Moana

A real way-finder never sleeps.

Be who you are on the inside. - Moana

There’s more beyond the reef. - Moana

Fear holds you back. - Moana

Scars can heal and reveal just where you are. - Moana

I can lead with pride; I can make us strong. - Moana

You will do great things, but learn who you are meant to be first. - Moana

8. Pirates of the Caribbean

Quotes from Pirates of the Caribbean will help you reflect on your past decisions and meditate upon new ideas. Photo: @Agit Erdem

Source: Facebook

The adventures of pirate Jack Sparrow are mind-blowing. He is always honest with the other pirates and never minces his words. Here are some of Jack Sparrow's quotes for the Pirates of the Caribbean:

Sometimes things come back, mate. - Jack Sparrow

Close your eyes and pretend it’s all a bad dream. That’s how I get by. - Jack Sparrow

The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem. - Jack Sparrow

If you were waiting for the opportune moment, that was it. - Jack Sparrow

Not all treasure’s silver and gold, mate. - Jack Sparrow

A great pirate does not bother with such intricacies. - Jack Sparrow

Before we go any further, tell me one thing; how far are you willing to go. - Jack Sparrow

The only rules that matter are; what a man can do and what a man can't do. - Jack Sparrow

I'm dishonest, and a dishonest man you can always trust to be dishonest. It's the honest ones you want to watch out for. You can never predict when they're going to do something stupid. - Jack Sparrow

It is not the destination so much as the journey, they say. - Jack Sparrow

9. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' quotes will direct your energy on the positive path. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite

Source: Facebook

What do the dwarfs symbolize in Snow White? They represent earth, shadow, air, fire, light, water, and magic. Snow White and other characters in the film said these uplifting quotes:

You’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine. - Snow White

You’re never too old to be young. - Happy

Someday I'll find my life. Someone to call my own

I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be alright. - Snow White

All monsters must die except the beautiful ones. - Snow White

Your happy ending may not be what you expect. That is what will make it so special. - Bashful

What do you do when things go wrong? Oh! You sing a song- Snow White

When hearts are high, the time will fly. So, whistle while you work. - Snow White

It is when we are most lost that we sometimes find genuine friends. - Snow White

10. The Lion King

The Lion King's quotes capture and appeal to the subconscious minds and will empower you to succeed. Photo: @ComicBookMovie

Source: Facebook

Simba's friends and family give in wise pieces of advice as he prepares to take over his father's throne. King Mufasa ensures his son takes the right path. Here are some iconic quotes from The Lion King

The past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it. - Rafiki

I’m only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble. - Mufasa

You got to put your behind in your past. - Pumba

Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become. - Mufasa

Love will find a way anywhere we go. We're home if we are there together. - Simba

Truth is in the eye of the beholder. - Scar

We are all connected in the great circle of life. - Mufasa

Believe in yourself, and there will come a day when others will have no choice but to believe in you. - Mufasa

They can have the word. We'll create our own. - Kiara

There's more to being a king than getting your way all the time. - Mufasa

May these Disney quotes uplift your spirit. What's a good Walt Disney quote? What captures your mind and sinks into your heart is the best quote. If you recall any of these quotes (in a few months or years to come), it will have accomplished its mission.

READ ALSO: 100+ wise African proverbs and quotes that will build your morals

Briefly.co.za published 100+ wise African proverbs and quotes about morals. It would be great if today's generation preserved these wise sayings.

The beauty of African proverbs is that languages differ, but people realize they mean the same thing once they are translated into a common language like English.

Source: Briefly.co.za