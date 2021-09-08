80+ all time best Naruto quotes and sayings that will inspire you

Are you looking for inspirational quotes and sayings? Then look no further because Naruto quotes and sayings are applicable in different situations. Naruto is among the longest-running and highest-ranking anime with numerous episodes to find moving motivational monologues and dialogues.

What is Naruto Uzumaki quote? Naruto has provided many quotable moments from its characters. The official motto in the life of Naruto is “Believe It,” which is an impactful statement that reminds you to be positive and focus on your goals. Here are more than 80 best Naruto quotes to inspire you, including Naruto quotes for Instagram that you can share with your followers.

80+ Naruto quotes and sayings

These quotes and Naruto sayings for different situations or phases of life may be just what you need to overcome the situation. Some are funny; others inspire you to be courageous, hopeful, and positive in life, while others teach the true meaning of friendship or true love.

Naruto quotes about life

Other than motivating you as you through your daily activities, Naruto quotes about life may challenge you or open your eyes on various aspects of life. Some will help you distance yourself from negativity, distractions, or toxicity and focus on the positives despite the surrounding.

Once you question your own belief, it’s over - Narut0

Hard work is worthless for those that don’t believe in themselves– Naruto

A smile is the best way to get oneself out of a tight spot, even if it is a fake one. Surprisingly enough, everyone takes it at face value- Sai

People become stronger because they have things they cannot forget. That’s what you call growth – Tsunade

Peace under an illusion is not true peace. It’s only meaningful if the real world manages to accomplish it– Gaara

People’s lives don’t end when they die. It ends when they lose faith – Itachi Uchiha

It is only through the eyes of others that our lives have any meaning– Haku

The things that are most important aren’t written in books. You have to learn them by experiencing them yourself – Sakura

While you’re alive, you need a reason for your existence. Being unable to find one is the same as being dead – Naruto

We are humans, not fish. We don’t know what kind of people we truly are until the moment before our deaths. As death comes to embrace you, you will realize what you are. That’s what death is, don’t you think? – Itachi

No single thing is perfect by itself. That’s why we’re born to attract other things to make up for what we lack. I think we start walking in the right direction only after we start getting our counterparts beside us– Itachi

It’s human nature not to realize the true value of something, unless they lose it – Orochimaru

Even the strongest of opponents always has a weakness – Itachi

Your comrades are there to make up for what you cannot do and to prevent you from ignoring things that you actually might have been able to do – Itachi

Those who forgive themselves, and are able to accept their true nature… They are the strong ones!- Itachi

Never underestimate your opponent, no matter how small they may seem– Shino

A smile is the easiest way out of a difficult situation – Sakura

Just because someone is important to you, it doesn’t necessarily mean that, that person is good. Even if you knew that person was evil… People cannot win against their loneliness – Gaara

I’ve been wondering… There must be a purpose for people being born into this world. Why are we here? What does it mean? I realized that finding our purpose IS the meaning. That’s why we’re here. And the ones who find it… They’re the only ones who are truly free– Kimimaro

Rejection is a part of any man’s life. If you can’t accept and move past rejection, or at least use it as writing material – you’re not a real man – Jiraiya

There probably isn’t any meaning in life. Perhaps you can find something interesting to do while you are alive. Like how you found that flower. Like how I found you – Orochimaru

Power is not will, it is the phenomenon of physically making things happen– Madara

Forget about revenge. The fate of those who seek revenge is grim. It’s tragic, You will end up suffering and hurting yourself even more. Even if you do succeed in getting revenge, the only thing that remains is emptiness – Hatake

The ones who aren’t able to acknowledge their own selves are bound to fail – Itachi

Now I feel that maybe knowing who I actually am is the key to reach perfection. Because that means knowing what I can and cannot do – Itachi

A person grows up when he’s able to overcome hardships. Protection is important, but there are some things that a person must learn on his own – Jiraiya

Either people change or they die before they do. It’s one or the other – Orochimaru

If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be – Naruto

When people are protecting something truly precious to them. They truly can become…as strong as they need to be! – Haku

I will become a bigger badass than my father. And a stronger shinobi than my mother!-Naruto

In this world, wherever there is light – there are also shadows. As long as the concept of winners exists, there must also be losers. The selfish desire of wanting to maintain peace causes wars, and hatred is born to protect love – Madara

Man seeks peace, yet at the same time yearning for war… Those are the two realms belonging solely to man. Thinking of peace whilst spilling blood is something that only humans could do. They’re two sides of the same coin… to protect something… another must be sacrificed- Madara

It’s not the face that makes someone a monster, it’s the choices they make with their lives - Naruto

People who continue to put their lives on the line to defend their faith become heroes and continue to exist on in legend- Naruto

I’ll admit that you’re stronger than before. But because of that, you seem to have lost sight of what’s truly important. Now listen carefully. No matter how powerful you become, do not try to shoulder everything alone. - Itachi Uchiha

Naruto quotes about never giving up

Did you know that you can rise above the past with the actions you take now? Therefore, do not give up! These Naruto quotes and sayings will help you be courageous and forge ahead

If you don’t like the hand that fate’s dealt you with, fight for a new one!- Naruto

A hero is not the one who never falls. He is the one that who gets up, again and again, never losing sight of his dreams- Rock Lee

So I was not born with a whole lot of natural talent... But I work hard and I never give up. That is my gift. That is my ninja way- Naruto

Every one of us must do what’s in their power! If we’re going to die anyway, then it’s better to die fighting than to do nothing!- Sakura

When you give up, your dreams and everything else, they’re gone – Naruto

Never give up without even trying. Do what you can, no matter how small the effect it may have! – Onoki

You’re wrong, that’s not what makes a shinobi. You never did get it, a real ninja is one who endures no matter what gets thrown at him… All you do need, is the guts to never give up – Jiraiya

Growth occurs when one goes beyond one’s limits. Realizing that is also part of training – Itachi

If you believe in your dreams, I will prove to you, that you can achieve your dreams just by working hard - Rock Lee

I’d be lying if I said things are going according to my plan… but beggars can’t be choosers, right?- Madara

All I’ve been doing is watching you two from behind... Now, get a good look at my back! - Sakura

My motto is to be stronger than yesterday, if I have to I’ll be stronger than half a day ago, even a minute ago!- Rock Lee

Regardless of our limitations, we can always be of some use. Our power may seem insignificant… but it may just prove to be useful in the grand scheme of things. – Hatake

A dropout will beat a genius through hard work - Rock Lee

I really am… shinobi trash. But the one thing I still learned is this. That void is something that everyone helps you fill. Just because you face adversity and hardships, is no reason to give up on this world. – Hatake

A genius, huh? What does that mean? “Genius”? So I was not born with a whole lot of natural talent, not gifted like Neji …but I work hard and I never give up! That is my gift, that is my ninja way! - Rock Lee

When captured birds grow wiser, they try to open the cage with their beaks. They don’t give up, because they want to fly again– Genma Shiranui

Naruto sayings and quotes on pain and sadness

What is the saddest quote in Naruto? The statement, “The pain of being alone is completely out of this world, isn’t it? I don’t know why, but I understand your feelings so much, it actually hurts” by Naruto Uzumaki is one of the saddest, but there are more that you may relate to. These sad Naruto statements may you pick up yourself, or help you through the tough time.

Those who do not understand true pain can never understand true peace

If you don’t share someone’s pain, you can never understand them – Nagato

War brings death. And wounds and pain to both sides. There’s nothing harder to accept, than the deaths of those you love. So you believe they could never die. Especially those who haven’t known war – Nagato

Sometimes you must hurt in order to know, fall in order to grow, lose in order to gain because life’s greatest lessons are learned through pain – Pain

In order to escape a road of solitude, one has to work hard, and forge a new path with their own power – Gaara

Even innocent foolish children will grow up in the face of pain, until their thoughts and beliefs are the same as their doubts– Pain

Darkness. When everything that you know and love is taken away from you so harshly. All you can think about is anger, hatred and even revenge. And no one can save you – Orochimaru

We have walked through the darkness of this world, that’s why we are able to see even a sliver of light- Gaara

I could say I’m not sad, but I’d be lying. The problem is the world won’t let me stay a kid forever, so I can’t lie around crying about it either – Nara

Naruto quotes about love and friendship

True love, like friendship, means being there for each other no matter what. Abandoning people you love in their time of need is dishonourable and disgraceful. Here are some relatable quotes from the anime

When a man learns to love, he must bear the risk of hatred- Madara

If comrades that you trust gather around you, hope can take physical form and become visible. That`s what I believe – Hatake

I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you, and only you- Naruto

A place where someone still thinks about you is a place you can call home – Jiraiya

Those who break the rules are scum... But, those who abandon their friends are worse than scum- Uchiha

When people are protecting something truly special to them, they truly can become… as strong as they can be – Naruto

If he tears off my arms, I’ll just kick him dead. If he tears off my legs, I’ll bite him dead… I’m going to beat Orochimaru and take my friend Sasuke back once and for all - Naruto

Because they saved me from myself, they rescued me from my loneliness. They were the first to accept me for who I am. They’re my friends. – Naruto

I love you with all my heart!.. If you were to stay here with me, there would be no regrets…because every day we’d do something fun, we’d be happy I swear..! I would do anything for you! So…please, just stay with me! - Sakura

In the ninja world, those who don’t follow the rules are trash. But, those who abandon their friends are even worse than trash – Obito

Someday, I just want to marry a regular girl who isn’t too ugly and not too pretty. Have two children, first a girl, then a boy. Then die of old age before my wife – Nara

On that day, you taught me that solitude is painful! I understand that so well right now. I have family, and I have friends but if you’re gone… To me… It will be the same as being alone – Sakura

You and I are flesh and blood. I’m always going to be there for you, even if it’s only as an obstacle for you to overcome. Even if you do hate me. That’s what big brothers are for – Itachi

If love is just a word, then why does it hurt so much if you realize it isn’t there?- Gaara

The moment people come to know love, they run the risk of carrying hate– Obito

I used to always cry and give up… I made many wrong turns… But you… You helped me find the right path… You changed me! That is why I’m not afraid to die protecting you! Because… I love you – Hinata

You can steal the very last bite of my very best food. You can mock me all you want. But if you insult my best friend, I will obliterate you – Choji

Funny Naruto quotes

What is Sasuke quote? "My name is Sasuke Uchiha. I hate a lot of things, and I don't particularly like anything. What I have is not a dream, because I will make it a reality. I'm going to restore my clan, and kill a certain someone.”This Sasuke quote shows that besides fighting, Naruto franchise of anime has some humour. Other funny quotes and sayings with meaning from Naruto include:

The only thing more Important than wearing the right underwear to the doctor is wearing the right underwear into battle!- Konohamaru

My hobby is eating different kinds of ramen and comparing them- Naruto

I don’t know which is more pathetic; the fool, or those who follow him- Jiroubou

Laziness is the mother of all bad habits. But ultimately, she is a mother and we should respect her - Shikamaru

I'll never die. Even if you destroy my body, and I'm left with nothing but my head…I'll escape somehow. And when I do, I'll find you and bite your throat out!- Hidan

Okay, if I can catch all twenty of those leaves before they hit the ground, then Sakura will fall in love with me. But if I cannot, then she will never return my feelings!- Rock Lee

Run Into the setting sun. Run and suffer. But don't mess up your hair!- Might Guy

I'm not a little pervert... I'm a BIG one - Jiraiya

You will always find appropriate Naruto quotes and sayings for different circumstances. Which is your favourite Naruto quote? Share with us in the comment section below.

