Destiny 3 Teasers for September 2021: Jhanvi decides to leave the house

Lovers of Indian movie series have something new and interesting showing on their TVs with the new Hindi Destiny 3 soapie on Zee World. The exciting series is laden with intriguing and thought-provoking themes to keep every viewer glued to their screens. For September 2021, the Destiny 3 teasers show a wealthy man’s insistence on having a male son after four daughters, which paves the way for a series of troubles within the family and the business empire.

Destiny 3 on Zee World portrays relatable storylines about wealth, greed, and familial discord when inheritance is at stake. This month's show discusses how Yuvraj brings sadness upon his family with his greed and gullibility. Besides, a cruel woman, Kajri, plays a major role in this month’s episodes as she rules Suryakant Gadodia’s family with an iron fist after the demise of the patriarch.

Destiny 3 teasers for September 2021

Yuvraj decides to do something about his father’s will after overhearing a troubling discussion between the man and his lawyer. He gets support from Kajri, but he is unaware of her true intentions until later on. Will the problems created be resolved? Go through the teasers below and see for yourself.

Episode 24 - Wednesday, 1st of September, 2021

Rasili rewards Chandni for successfully ending the engagement of Siddharth and Jhanvi. However, Siddharth informs Jhanvi that he wants nothing to do with her nor her family again. Finally, Yuvraj observes his father’s humiliation at the hands of a loyal customer.

Episode 25 - Thursday, 2nd of September, 2021

Suryakant and his attorney discuss changing the will, and Yuvraj is displeased when he overhears the conversation. However, Kajri informs Yuvraj that this only drastic solution will end his current problems, while Savitri and Suryakant’s 30th wedding anniversary is around the corner.

Episode 26 - Friday, 3rd of September, 2021

Yuvraj runs over to help when Suryakant begins to cough sporadically but for what reason? Finally, Kajri persuades Yuvraj to take a drastic step that involves Suryakant struggling with his life in a lake.

Episode 27 - Monday, 6th of September, 2021

The whole family goes into a sorrowful mood after the police informs them about a dead body by the lake with evidence. Meanwhile, Yuvraj struggles with his conscience as he watches members of the family mourn, especially after the grandma losses consciousness.

Episode 28 - Tuesday, 7th of September, 2021

Niyati passes out, leaving the family tense, but the doctor comes back with good news that lifts their moods. Meanwhile, Rasili and Kajri come back to the house and use Naman to stay there. On the other hand, Yuvraj manages to persuade the men of the police force to discontinue investigations into his father’s death.

Episode 29 - Wednesday, 8th of September, 2021

The attorney attends the prayer event and read out the will to the hearing of the family; it happens that the daughters and not Yuvraj inherits all of the properties. Elsewhere, Saraswati is clear about Yuvraj’s decisions always being final.

Episode 30 - Thursday, 9th of September, 2021

Yuvraj’s five sisters make a unanimous decision to make him the sole owner of the family’s wealth. But then, Grandma hears Kajri and Rasili making some devious plans and promises to foil them.

Episode 31 - Friday, 10th of September, 2021

Kajri succeeds in persuading Yuvraj to make Saraswati sign the complete piece of the property documents. Meanwhile, the sister realises that Yuvraj is wrapped around Kajri’s evil fingers when he does nothing after she kicks them and their baggage out of the house. Grandma returns home and demands to know the whereabouts of Surkayant.

Episode 32 - Saturday, 11th of September, 2021

Niyati comes clean to Yuvraj about her displeasure with his maltreatment of his family, and afterwards, she takes her leave from the house. Elsewhere, Kajri orders everyone around to keep her evil plans rolling. Kajri wants Yuvraj to marry her despite the fact that he is married to someone already.

Episode 33 - Sunday, 12th of September, 2021

Kajri informs the entire family about her marriage to Yuvraj. However, no one knows the whereabouts of Niyati for some time. On her return, Niyati wants to be divorced from Yuvraj and returns the necklace he gave to her on their wedding day.

Episode 34 - Monday, 13th of September, 2021

Jhanvi is determined to move out of the house. But then, Gauri chills for the house to be asleep before quietly going out to seek out Jhanvi. Then, Kshitij is falsely apprehended concerning a large sum of money that goes missing at the office.

Episode 35 - Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021

Jhanvi informs Gauri that leaving the house will help her challenge Pavitra, while Jhanvi receives a job offer but is oblivious of its nitty-gritties.

Episode 36 - Wednesday, 15th of September, 2021

Kajri makes sure that the whole house pays for Saraswati’s disobedience. Meanwhile, Jhanvi informs the dance teacher that she is capable of representing her in the dancing competition. However, Jhanvi’s life and that of the priest who rescued her is in grave danger after some men try to stone them at the temple.

Episode 37 - Thursday, 16th of September, 2021

Kajri litters the house and orders the entire family to clean up even while she is badmouthing them. Elsewhere, the doctor informs the family that Lakshmi’s life will be in danger unless an operation is carried out. Kajri promises to foot the operating fee for Lakshmi but on one condition; Savitri must kiss the ground that she walks on.

Episode 38 - Friday, 17th of September, 2021

Lakshmi delivers a pretty looking baby girl and returns home with her; Kshitij also receives bail, and it is all thanks to Jhanvi’s thoughtfulness and kindness. Then, Kajri sacks a driver and replaces him with Kshitij.

Episode 39 - Saturday, 18th of September, 2021

Jhanvi is positively impacting the village as she motivates them to bring their daughters and sign up with the dancing academy. Nevertheless, Kajri ridicules Saraswati after displaying the present she got for Naman in Kiran’s presence. Finally, the D-Day for Lakshmi’s child christening arrives.

Episode 40 - Sunday, 19th of September, 2021

Kajri is about to slap Savtri when Gauri stops her hand. Surprisingly, Saraswati supports Kajri’s action instead of speaking against it. At the same time, Jhanvi wants to see the business mogul in charge of selling the whole property, and she does not know that it is a known face.

Episode 41 - Monday, 20th of September, 2021

Rasili keeps Kajri’s necklace to see if Saraswati is truly their ally. Meanwhile, Rasili and Pavitra do not stop mocking the other sisters.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 21st of September, 2021

Trouble looms over Gauri when the cupboard she is pushing with the help of Durga nearly falls over her. However, Saraswati keeps playing the mind games and persuades Rasili to buy herself some things from the store. Then, Menka informs Saraswati that she is in support of her moves.

Episode 43 - Wednesday, 22nd of September, 2021

Menka and Saraswati team up to start a confusion between Kajri and Rasili. On the other hand, Saraswati realises that Rasili and Kajri know something about Suryakant’s death, which they are unwilling to share with the rest of the family. Elsewhere, Jhanvi is helpless, and her saviour comes in the form of the businessman she detests.

Episode 44 - Thursday, 23rd of September, 2021

The driver who witnessed the circumstances of Suryakant’s death comes back and demands some money from Pavitra; he is unaware of the people on his trail. Saraswati manages to persuade Kajri to allow Yuvraj to sign the properties documents. However, Kajri does not know that it will be the beginning of her downfall.

Episode 45 - Friday, 24th of September, 2021

Lashkmi, Saraswati, Durga, Jhanvi, Gauri, Menka, and Savitri conspire to take Kajri down and expose her part in the death of Suryakant. Meanwhile, Kshitij discovers the truth and informs Savitri about the culprit in the situation.

Episode 46 - Saturday, 25th of September, 2021

The sisters come together to make sure Jhanvi wins the bet against the businessman to help rescue the school. However, Rhadan and Jhanvi come out victorious when the businessman gives up.

Episode 47 - Sunday, 26th of September, 2021

Nikhil professes his love for Jnanvi; Jhanvi responds positively to Nikhil’s proposal, and they bask under the rain that they first fell in love. Finally, Menka attempts to make Grandma and Savitri see the reason for getting Yuvraj out of jail.

Episode 48 - Monday, 27th of September, 2021

Jhanvi reveals that her marriage to Nikhil will have to wait for some reasons despite her deep feelings for him. On the other hand, Gauri eavesdrops Menka and Jhanvi’s conversations, and the trouble explodes. Then, Kshitij discovers that their factory has been closed while Niyati delivers a gorgeous baby girl.

Episode 49 - Tuesday, 28th of September, 2021

The sisters and Kshitij try to explain the situation of things to Bakwant, but a new set of discoveries leaves them heartbroken. Finally, Niyati’s baby christening ceremony is held.

Episode 50 - Wednesday, 29th of September, 2021

Niyati cannot find her child and reports this to Menka, Savitri, and Grandma. Meanwhile, Saraswati motivates the spouses of the factory worker to organise a protest against Balwant. However, Balwant informs the sisters that the only way he is opening their business back is if they win a game of cricket against him.

Episode 51 - Thursday, 30th of September, 2021

Grandma, Savitri, and Menka approach the factory to make provisions for the factory workers, but it does not work out. So, then, Kshitij trains the ladies how to play the cricket game.

Kajri

Kajri is hellbent on getting what is not hers, even if it will come at the cost of a person’s life. She brings sorrow into a wealthy household when she persuades the son to kill his father for the sake of inheritance. She manipulates her new puppet and takes control of his family. At the same time, she forces him to marry her and kick his wife and other family members out of the house.

Yuvraj

Yuvraj is the gullible son of a wealthy father. He is blinded by his greed to own all of the man’s properties and allows himself to be convinced into killing his father. Unfortunately, this action does not bring the desired results, and from then onwards, it is one trouble and another for him. His family becomes disunited when his co-conspirator decides to rule the house cruelly. Eventually, nemesis catches up with him in the end, and he spends some time in jail.

The Destiny 3 teasers for September 2021 give you a sneak peek into what to expect in the upcoming episodes. If you are a fan of the Destiny 3 Indian television series, you must get set for a rollercoaster of intrigues as the episodes broadcast on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 15h00.

