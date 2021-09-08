Pankhudi had successfully managed to eliminate Purva from Vedant's life so that she could be with him. However, the return of a lady claiming to be Purva starts to ruin her plans, and she wants her out of Sanjeevni Sadan. Find out how the drama unfolds from the following The Good Son teasers for October episodes.

Vedant has always loved his foster family despite their hatred for him. His problems seem to multiply despite growing up in an affluent family and eventually becoming a successful gynaecologist. Will his good intentions change the way the Tripathis feel about him?

The Good Son teasers for October 2021

In previous episodes of The Good Son on Zee World, the family's hatred for Vedant and an expectant Purva took a worse turn when Pankhudi altered Purva's medical reports to show that she is HIV positive. As a professional gynaecologist, Vedant decided to terminate Purva's pregnancy. How do things turn out for them in The Good Son October episodes? Here are the teasers on what is coming up.

1st October 2021, Friday: Episode 87

The lady claiming to be Purva offers to help Vedant save the family from breaking. Elsewhere, Ramesh makes up his mind to use Pankhudi as his puppet to take over Jeevan Rekha Hospital while a strange woman is forced by certain individuals to leave Sanjeevni Sadan. Later, Vedant agrees to work together with the woman to ensure the family does not break.

4th October 2021, Monday: Episode 88

Vedant makes Pankhudi aware of what he intends to do. He later goes to the police station with the assistance of Pankhudi to avoid raising suspicions from Ramesh. Ramesh wants Rahul to stay at Sanjeevni Sadan. Later, Rahul is terrified when he sees a woman disguised as a ghost.

5th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 89

Ramesh is looking for a way to end Rahul's life. Meanwhile, Vedant discovers what Ramesh is planning after Goddess Durga gives him a sign. He makes up his mind to rescue Rahul, even if it means risking his own life. Later, Rahul is convinced that Ramesh had plans to have him murdered.

6th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 90

Vedant wakes up after falling unconscious while Pankhudi is not sure if tying the knot with Sanju is a good idea. She later has questions regarding the identity of the lady and asks her to go away from Sanjeevni Sadan.

7th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 91

Gomti and Sumati have a conversation with Vedant regarding how the property will be divided. Later, Vedant is convinced that the lady is trying to create a rift between him and Pankhudi.

8th October 2021, Friday: Episode 92

Urmi makes up her mind to assist the lady after finding out what Pankhudi is planning and tells Vedant to offer her a job as her personal assistant. Pankhudi makes a certain woman from the neighbourhood abuse the lady. Later, the lady wants Vedant to make her his wife until she figures out what to do.

11th October 2021, Monday: Episode 93

Pankhudi wants the henna artist to draw the name of Vedant on her palm during the Mehendi celebrations, and the lady makes Vedant aware of the plan. Meanwhile, Lord Shiva is asked by Goddess Parvati to go to earth on an exclusive mission while Pankhudi is planning on making Vedant break her fast.

What happens to The Good Son cast?

Sanjeevni Sadan is full of activity in upcoming episodes of The Good Son as each character tries to make their plans work. Here is a summary of what to expect on the Indian show this October.

Ramesh

He plans to take over Jeevan Rekha Hospital and intends to use Pankhudi as a puppet. He later plots to murder Rahul, but Vedant rescues him in time after receiving a sign from Goddess Durga. What will be his next move?

Vedant

He is determined to keep the family from separating and later gets help from the woman claiming to be Purva. Vedant is convinced that she is trying to instigate him against Pankhudi. The lady later asks him to make her his wife for the time being.

Pankhudi

She is in a dilemma regarding tying the knot with Sanju. She later questions the identity of the woman claiming to be Purva and asks her to go away from Sanjeevni. When Urmi discovers her plans, she decides to make the woman her personal assistant. Pankhudi later has plans to make Vedant break her fast.

The Good Son October episodes are going to offer epic Indian drama that will elicit mixed emotions from viewers, as revealed by the above The Good Son teasers. Will Vedant manage to keep the family from separating. The Indian show airs on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

