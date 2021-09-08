These Streets teasers for October 2021: Is Chanda dead?

These Streets is a riveting story of two young children, Shantanu and Puchki, who are super close when they are kids. They become best friends but are split due to unforeseen events, but they bump into each other again as they become older. Their love is strong but is the hold that society has on both of them even stronger? Get a glimpse of what to expect this October in the These Streets teasers.

These Streets is a story that follows the love of Shantanu and Puchki (Asmita). Photo: @manishians_idn

Ridoy lands himself in jail in the These Streets October teasers for misbehaving with a police officer while Asmita stops Pathan from revealing that she is a police officer. Chanda vows to murder Nevendita, and she gets away before Shantanu gets to her, so why is he blamed when she is found dead?

These Streets teasers for October 2021

What leads Asmita into concluding that Shantanu murdered Chanda? Does she know why Shantanu was chasing Chanda in the first place? Find out all the juicy details in these teasers.

Shantanu is willing to fight the odds to get the love of his life back. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Friday, 1st October 2021 - Episode 88

Asmita stops Pathan, who is tempted to tell Shantanu that Asmita is a police officer. Elsewhere, Ridoy wants to file a complaint of someone missing but ends up locked up in a cell because he acts unruly with the police officer. Finally, Dadi Bua scolds Shantanu for what he has done, and he ends up leaving home, vowing not to return until Asmita is back.

Monday, 4th October 2021 - Episode 89

Nilambar encourages a disheartened Shantanu not to give up on love, and he chooses to go all the way to Mumbai to get Asmita back. Elsewhere, Paromita makes a compromise with Beauty, she will reveal where Asmita is, and in exchange, Mohit will be set free.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021 - Episode 90

Asmita overhears Shantanu talking on the radio directly to her. In this message, he bares his soul, expresses his undying love for her, and asks if she could meet him. Unfortunately, Beauty's thugs were stalking Shantanu and intending to murder Asmita.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021 - Episode 91

Divya tells Asmita that Shantanu rescued her from Beuty's thugs, who intended to kill her the day before. Meanwhile, a disheartened Ridoy shows up at a boxing fight and asks one of the boxers, Vicky, to fight with him. Unfortunately, this was a mistake because Ridoy ends up very hurt and in hospital.

These Streets episodes for October 2021. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 7th October 2021 - Episode 92

Chanda requests that Asmita visit her in Kolkata because she is very ill and assumes she will die soon. Later on, Chanda refuses to converse with Shantanu while Asmita decides on taking care of her while she is sick. Elsewhere, Nivedita is shocked when Ridoy performs her last rites, stating that Shantanu is dead to him.

Friday, 8th October 2021 - Episode 93

Ravindra chooses to bring Asmita back home after looking at how Ridoy is coping. Meanwhile, Chanda promises to murder Nivedita, and she gets away before Shantanu has a chance to stop her. Shantanu cautions Nivedita about what she said, and he goes to look for Chanda.

Monday, 11th October 2021 - Episode 94

Asmita blames Shantanu for murdering Chanda and curses him for being a horrible son. Soon after, Shantanu attempts to take part in the burial rites of Chanda, but Asmita denies him entry. She promises to avenge whoever murdered Chandra and states the end of her friendship with Shantanu. Asmita tells Ridoy that she is prepared to go back to the Majumdar family as his spouse.

Note: We will update these teasers as soon as they are available.

These Streets episodes for October 2021. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Shantanu

In the teasers above, he is scolded by Dadi Bua and later goes to Mumbai to get Asmita back by sending her a message on the radio. He is blamed for Chanda's death and is denied to take part in her cremation.

Asmita

She does not want Shantanu to find out that she is a police officer, but he, later on, saves her from Beauty's thugs, who want to kill her. She then turns bitter towards him after Chanda's death.

This season comes jam-packed with drama and chaos, as revealed by the teasers above. Watch the These Streets drama as it unfolds on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

