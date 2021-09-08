80 famous Star Wars quotes and lines that you should know

Since the first Star Wars film hit the cinema in 1977, the space opera multimedia franchise has remained a favourite in popular culture. Apart from the action-filled movies and TV shows, fans also enjoy hearing words of wisdom from cosmic royalty, Jedi masters, rebel leaders and dorky droids. What are some Jedi sayings? Please keep reading to discover the best Star Wars quotes.

What is the most famous line from Star Wars? Photo: @sideswipe_boss (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

It is hard to find someone who is yet to see a Star Wars film or come across the franchise's iconic lines and catchphrases. Popular characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Yoda, Leila, Obi-Wan and Darth Walker always entertain fans with their epic word choice.

Top 80 Star Wars quotes

What is the most famous line from Star Wars? What is Yoda's famous quote? Here are 80 of the best quotes from a galaxy far, far away.

What is Luke Skywalker's catchphrase? Photo: @atotalposer (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Inspirational Star Wars quotes

1. Your focus determines your reality. - Qui-Gon Jinn, The Phantom Menace

2. Who's the more foolish: the fool or the fool who follows him? - Obi-Wan Kenobi, A New Hope

3. In a dark place, we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way. - Yoda, Revenge of The Sith

4. We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone. A thousand generations live in you now. - Luke Skywalker, The Rise of Skywalker

5. Luminous beings we are, not this crude matter. - Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

6. Your eyes can deceive you; don't trust them. - Obi-Wan Kenobi, A New Hope

7. Sometimes we must let go of our pride and do what is requested of us. - Anakin Skywalker, Attack of The Clones

8. Try not. Do or do not. There is no try. - Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

9. Difficult to see: always in motion is the future. - Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

10. Many of the truths that we cling to depend on our viewpoint. - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Return of The Jedi

11. Let the past die. Kill it if you have to. - Kylo Ren, The Last Jedi

12. Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering. - Yoda, The Phantom Menace

13. The fear of loss is a path to the dark side. - Yoda, Revenge of The Sith

14. Stand together, die together. Let your death be the final word in the story of rebellion. - Emperor Palpatine, The Rise of Skywalker

15. We had each other. That's how we won. - Lando Calrissian, The Rise of Skywalker

16. That's how we're gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love. - Rose, The Last Jedi

17. I find your lack of faith disturbing. - Darth Vader

18. When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned. - Yoda

19. You can't stop the change any more than you can stop the suns from setting. - Shmi Skywalker

20. We must keep our faith in the Republic. The day we stop believing democracy can work is the day we lose it. - Queen Jamilla

21. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural. - Chancellor Palpatine

22. To die for one's people is a great sacrifice. To live for one's people, an even greater sacrifice. I choose to live for my people. - Riyo Chuchi, Trespass 1

23. You are the chosen one. You have brought balance to this world. Stay on this path, and you will do it again for the galaxy. But beware your heart. - The Father, Ghosts of Mortis 3

24. An object cannot make you good or evil. The temptation of power, forbidden knowledge, even the desire to do good can lead some down that path. But only you can change yourself. - Bendu, Steps into Shadow 3

25. If you define yourself by your power to take life, your desire to dominate, to possess, then you have nothing. - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Twin Suns 3

26. Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we're lost. - Cassian Andor

27. No one's ever really gone. - Luke Skywalker

28. Your focus determines your reality. - Qui-Gon Jinn

29. In my experience, there is no such thing as luck. - Obi-Wan Kenobi

30. The Force is not a power you have. It's not about lifting rocks. It's the energy between all things, a tension, a balance, that binds the universe together. - Luke Skywalker, A New Hope

31. The belonging you seek is not behind you; it is ahead. - Mal Kanata, The Force Awakens

32. Be mindful of your thoughts, Anakin. They'll betray you. - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Attack of the Clones

33. Don't give in to hate. That leads to the Dark Side. - Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Empire Strikes Back

What are some Jedi sayings? Photo: @pyopyopyon1 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Funny Star Wars quotes

34. I've seen your daily routine. You are not busy. - Rey, The Last Jedi

35. Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder. - Leia Organa

36. Well, if droids could think, there'd be none of us here, would there? - Obi-Wan Kenobi

37. Impressive, every word in that sentence was wrong. - Luke Skywalker

38. How did you get so big eating food of this kind? - Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

39. Sorry sweetheart. I haven't got time for anything else. - Han, The Empire Strikes Back

40. Boring conversation anyway. - Han, The Empire Strikes Back

41. I guess every once in a while, both suns shine on a womp rat's tail. Cobb Vanth

Stupid little Astro droid. - R2, Revenge of the Sith

42. And I thought they smelled bad on the outside. - Han Solo, The Empire Strikes Back

43. There is always a bigger fish. - Qui-Gon Jinn, Phantom Menace

44. So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause. - Padme Amidala, Revenge of Sith

45. Why do I get the feeling you're going to be the death of me? - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Attack of The Clones

46. Travelling through hyperspace ain't like dusting crops, farm boy. - Han Solo, A New Hope

47. Someday you're gonna be wrong. I just hope I'm there to see it. - Princess Leia, Attack of The Clones

48. Laugh it up, fuzzball. - Han Solo, The Empire Strikes Back

49. Don't everybody thank me at once. - Han Solo, A New Hope

50. You'll find I'm full of surprises. - Luke Skywalker, The Empire Strikes Back

51. I'm not afraid to die. I've been dying a little each day since you came back into my life. - Padmé, Attack of the Clones

52. Let the Wookiee win. - C-3PO, A New Hope

53. I don't know where you get your delusions, laser brain. - Leia, The Empire Strikes Back

54. Shutting up, sir. - C-3PO, A New Hope

Star Wars quotes about love

What are some Star Wars quotes about love? Photo: @kershed (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

55. Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life, so you might say we are encouraged to love. - Anakin Skywalker, Attack of The Clones

56. My love for you is a puzzle for which I have no answers. I can't control it, and now I don't care. I truly, deeply love. - Padme, Attack of the Clones

57. Just for once, let me look on you with my own eyes. - Anakin Skywalker

58. You were my brother, Anakin. I loved you. - Obi-Wan

59. You know, no matter how much we fought, I've always hated watching you leave. - Leia Organa

60. Come on. You want me to stay because of the way you feel about me. - Han Solo, The Empire Strikes Back

61. You like me because I'm a scoundrel. There aren't enough scoundrels in your life. - Han Solo, The Empire Strikes Back

62. Hold me, like you did by the lake on Naboo, so long ago when there was nothing but our love. No politics, no plotting, no war. - Padme Amidala, Revenge of the Sith

63. You're exactly the way I remember you in my dreams. - Anakin Skywalker

64. I truly, deeply love you. And before we die, I want you to know. - Padme Amidala

Star Wars quotes about learning

Yoda is known for his numerous inspirational lines. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

65. The greatest teacher, failure is. - Yoda

66. The ability to speak does not make you intelligent. - Qui-Gon Jinn, The Phantom Menace

67. It's a chance for you to make a fresh start. - Mon Mothma

68. Always pass on what you have learned. - Yoda

69. Never tell me the odds. - Han Solo

70. Patience you must have, my young Padawan. - Yoda

71. Your work exceeds all expectations. - Wilhuff Tarkin

72. All mentors have a way of seeing more of our faults than we would like. It's the only way we grow. - Padme Amidala

73. Size does not matter. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? - Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

74. Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose. - Yoda, Revenge of The Sith

Star Wars quotes for work

75. Sometimes we must let go of our pride and do what is requested of us. - Anakin Skywalker

76. If all you do is fight for your own life, then your life is worth nothing. - Hera Syndulla

77. Always in motion, the future is. - Yoda

79. You must unlearn what you have learned. - Yoda

80. We take the next chance. And the next. On on on until we win, or the chances are spent. - Jyn Erso

For more than 40 years, Star Wars has been keeping moviegoers busy with occasional updates of films and TV shows. Which of the above Star Wars quotes is your favourite? It is without a doubt that all of them are hilariously inspirational. May the Force be with you as you incorporate them in your daily conversation.

READ ALSO: 50+ Eeyore quotes and sayings that will cheer you up instantly

Briefly.co.za highlighted some of the best phrases derived from Eeyore, a pessimistic character from Winnie the Pooh cartoon. Despite his nature of self-doubt, there is so much to learn from him.

Words of encouragement are known to lighten up a gloomy spirit. Eeyore utters some of the most inspirational statements when he is happy. Kindly check the article to find out his best positive quotes and sayings.

Source: Briefly.co.za