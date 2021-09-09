A Love To Die For Teasers for September 2021: Aarohi vows to murder Deep!

The long-awaited A Love To Die For teasers for September 2021 are finally here! If you thought you had seen it all in the most recent episodes, you ought to brace yourself for more in September. The show brings you juicy drama. Read on for more details on what your favourite A Love To Die For cast members will be up to.

A Love To Die For storyline features broken trust, love and family. If you are a fan of Cost of Love, you cannot afford to miss out on A Love To Die For since some of the characters from Cost of Love recently joined the show. Check out the ups and downs of Aarohi and Deep's relationship as highlighted in A Love To Die For teasers for September 2021.

A Love To Die For teasers for September 2021

Aarohi is passionate about restoring order by caring for the people she loves. She endangers her life by impersonating Tara to sneak into Deep's house. She intends to rescue Vedika, Riddhi and Chawanni. However, her escapades cause her more trouble since she crosses paths with Deep.

Episodes 153 - 154 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Aarohi reveals her true identity to Deep, hoping the move will help her save Vedika. How will Deep react to her revelation?

Virat devises a plan to get rid of Aarohi, and the thought of Aarohi being alive is a threat to Roma. She fears she might interfere with her dream of becoming a minister.

Episodes 155 - 156 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Vedika refuses to give in to Aarohi's pleas to flee for her life; instead, she shows up for the media conference to expose Roma.

Prithvi stands in front of Vedika as she reveals the truth about Roma. Roma gets carried away by the thoughtful remarks that Vedika makes about her and hugs her. Is she Roma genuine, or is she pretending?

Episodes 157 - 158 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Nikku spots Deep attacking Vedika, and when Aarohi follows Deep, she is shocked to find him digging a grave.

Deep angrily informs Roma how he offered Aarohi a place to stay, thinking she is Tara! Aarohi realizes the impending danger and poisons Deep's drink!

Episodes 159 - 160 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Deep lets Roma in on his plan to trap Aarohi, and Prithvi warns Roma to open up to Virat about the truth concerning Vedika before he hears it from someone else.

Aarohi finally meets Deep and is curious to know whether he still loves her. Meanwhile, Prithvi watches over Virat as Virat investigates the truth about Roma and Vedika.

Episodes 161 - 162 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Deep reviews the CCTV footage to find out how Aarohi got into and out of the house without anyone noticing. Elsewhere, Aarohi recollects her conversation with Deep, hoping to find a way to rescue Riddhi before it is too late.

Deep captures Aarohi and points a gun at her head. What is he up to?

Episodes 163 - 164 - Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Virat captures Prithvi and tortures him into telling the truth about Roma and Vedika. Meanwhile, Deep locks Aarohi up in a dark room, and Chawanni's attempts to rescue her do not bear fruit.

Virat reaches out to the police for help in tracking Vedika's location through her phone. Elsewhere, the priest instructs Roma to plan Tara's baby shower.

Episodes 165 - 166 - Thursday, 9th of September 2021

Aarohi sneaks out of the baby shower without anyone noticing she is missing. She meets Deep, who insists on his motive to murder her!

Aarohi opens up to Deep about Tara's fake pregnancy and how she lied to him. He gets so frustrated that he decides to look out for a phoney tummy in the house. Will he trust her when he finds out the truth?

Episodes 167 - 168 - Friday, 10th of September 2021

Deep and Aarohi are shocked to wake up in a dark room with their hands chained. Who is behind this?

Deep finally opens up to Aarohi about his feelings for her, and she is impressed he trusts her. It restores a glimmer of hope in her plan to find her sister-in-law. Will he realize she is manipulating him?

Episodes 169 - 170 - Monday, 13th of September 2021

Deep convinces Aarohi to go on holiday to London with him to rekindle their love. Aarohi agrees since she believes it is an excellent opportunity for her to find Riddhi. While on holiday, a mysterious person sends her clues on Riddhi's whereabouts!

Aarohi adds medicine into Deep's coffee, and as they converse, she feels drowsy and faints. When she wakes up, she is shocked to find herself in Tara's custody!

Episodes 171 - 172 - Tuesday, 14th of September 2021

Aarohi swears to murder Deep by adding poison to his food. However, nothing happens to him, and it troubles her that he can be Tara's accomplice.

Aarohi takes the bold step of calling Tara for a meeting. Tara agrees to meet her. What does she have up her sleeves?

Episodes 173 - 174 - Wednesday, 15th of September 2021

When Tara gets back to Deep's house in London, she starts ruining and burning Aarohi's items in a fit of rage. Deep gets back home and is shocked to find the place in a mess. How will he handle her?

Aarohi pulls the trigger on Deep! Will she regret this move?

Episodes 175 - Thursday, 16th of September 2021

Pankti and Ahaan show up on time to rescue Aarohi from her kidnappers.

When Aarohi makes it to the Raichand house, she receives the news of Deep's death, and Roma is impressed to hear that Deep is finally dead. She insists that he was always against her, although the reaction does not sit well with a guilty Aarohi.

Episodes 176 - 177 - Friday, 17th of September 2021

Aarohi's guilt gets the better part of her and decides to wear a white saree to mourn the love of her life.

Deep is still alive! However, he is so resentful towards Aarohi and the memories of what happened to him break his heart. Is he plotting against her?

Episodes 178 - 179 - Monday, 20th of September 2021

Aarohi tries to find out more details about Deep's biological family, hoping that the information will help win back his trust.

Aarohi attempts to console Deep when she finds him crying with his mother; however, he chases her away. Elsewhere, a worried Bindiya informs Roma about her missing father.

Episodes 180 - 181 - Tuesday, 21st of September 2021

Virat shows a horrifying video of Tara murdering Maharaj. The video's sender demands a 2 million ransom and threatens to send the video to the media.

The police show up at the house to arrest Aarohi, and Deep watches emotionally as they take her away. Will he sit back and watch her get charged with attempted murder?

Episodes 182 - 183 - Wednesday, 22nd of September 2021

The commissioner demands that both Aarohi and Tara be brought to him, and Roma worries how that would be possible. Tara reaches out to Deep and arranges to meet him. Meanwhile, Virat insists that Aarohi and Deep are conspiring to set Tara up.

Tara issues an ultimatum and tells Deep to choose between her and Aarohi. She pushes him to shoot one of them!

Episodes 184 - 185 - Thursday, 23rd of September 2021

Tara reaches out to Aarohi and torments her. She tells her that she knows where Riddhi and Chawanni are, and since she is in prison, they will starve to death.

Tara opens up to Deep about where she locked Chawanni and Riddhi up, and Aarohi secretly follows him there.

Episodes 186 - 187 - Friday, 24th of September 2021

Deep rushes Dilip to the hospital, hoping he will get better and disclose sensitive facts about his past.

Aarohi goes back to the secret place mentioned in the letter to look for Riddhi and Chawanni.

Episodes 186 - 187 - Monday, 27th of September 2021

Aarohi tries to win Deep's trust by being playful with him. Elsewhere, Tara causes chaos at the prison by fighting her fellow inmates. She threatens to escape in less than 24 hours.

While in prison, Tara meets with Sheetal Dhanrajgr and explains her miseries and how she was set up. Sheetal offers to help her escape by introducing her to her lawyer.

Episodes 190 - 191 - Tuesday, 28th of September 2021

Aarohi raises eyebrows about the scar on Dilip's hand and attempts to convince Deep that Dilip was behind their attack. Will he believe her?

Back at the house, Aarohi tries to convince Deep that Dilip can walk, although he insults her for attempting to harm a handicapped Dilip.

Episode 192 - Wednesday, 29th of September 2021

Prithvi, Virat and Roma attend the Dhanrajgirs' party.

Episode 193 - Thursday, 30th of September 2021

Virat offers to help Reyansh solve his situation.

Aaroh

Aarohi decides to speak her truth by revealing her identity, although it causes her more trouble with Deep. Deep grows so cold towards her that she makes several attempts at killing him. Later, she manipulates him and finally finds out Riddhi and Chawanni's whereabouts. Will she succeed in rescuing them?

Deep

Deep burns with rage when he discovers that Aarohi tricked him. He also tries to murder her, but he stops himself every time. Later, she attempts to kill him, and the traumatic experience makes him second-guess her intentions. Despite her remorse, he pushes her away. Will he ever get over the ordeal?

A Love To Die For teasers for September 2021 cannot compare to the drama that awaits you in the oncoming episodes. Tune in to Glow TV on Mondays to Fridays at 18h00 for a rollercoaster of the events.

