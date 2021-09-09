30+ most popular and powerful Harry Potter quotes of all time

Without a doubt, the Harry Potter series contains countless incredible moments. Most of them come with quotes that you carry in your daily activities. Harry Potter quotes speak about challenges and being courageous and confirm that friendship and love are the most precious things in the world.

It’s been almost 15 years since the last Harry Potter book hit shelves, yet you are still enthralled with its magical world. They carried thrilling ghostly tales with epic bravery and heroism. In addition, the quotes equally stand out and are sure to make you want to read the books or watch the movies again!

Most powerful Harry Potter quotes

What is the most famous Harry Potter quote? There are numerous famous Harry Potter quotes from Harry. All of them have stood the test of time as some of the all-time favourites. They include:

Harry Potter quotes about love

The best Harry Potter quotes about love give you an incredible feeling and great warmth in your heart. Here are several short Harry Potter quotes that are sure to ignite this feeling.

Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living and, above all, those who live without love.

Manufacturing or imitating love is impossible.

The main difference between a habit and language is nothing if your aim is identical and your heart is open.

Love as powerful as your mother’s for it is the only love that leaves a mark. To have experienced love deeply, even when the person who loved us is gone, will always protect us.

The ones that love us never really leave us. You can always find them here.

You think the dead we loved ever truly leave us? Do you think that we don't recall them more clearly than ever in times of great trouble?

Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect.

In my not so humble opinion, words are our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of influencing injury and remedying it.

Every human life is worth the same and worth saving.

Never trust anything that can think for itself if you can’t see where it keeps its brain.

It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness, nothing more.

To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.

Harry Potter quotes about friendship

What is Hermione's famous line? You're the cleverest witch I've ever met, Hermione. However, other Hermione Harry Potter quotes speak about the importance of genuine friendship. Here are some motivational yet funny Harry Potter quotes on friendship.

There are various things you cannot share and fail to end up liking each other. Knocking out a twelve-foot mountain troll is one of those things.

It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.

Books! And cleverness! There are more important things — friendship and bravery.

We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.

We’re with you whatever happens.

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.

It is the quality of one’s convictions that determines success, not the number of followers.

The truth is a beautiful and terrible thing and should therefore be treated with great caution.

Curiosity is not a sin. But we should exercise caution with our curiosity.

Our choices, Harry, show what we indeed are, far more than our abilities.

There are things more important than keepin’ a job.

Harry Potter quotes for graduation

What is dumbledore's famous quote? Even in the darkest of times, happiness can be found if one only remembers to turn on the light. However, numerous other Dumbledore Harry Potter quotes are still considered inspirational and relevant for any graduation celebration.

I am what I am, an’ I’m not ashamed. ‘Never be ashamed,’ my ol’ dad used ter say, ‘there’s some who’ll hold it against you, but they’re not worth botherin’ with.

Time will not slow down when something unpleasant lies ahead.

If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.

It does not do good to dwell on dreams and forget to live.

Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it.

No good sittin’ worryin’ abou’ it. What’s comin’ will come, an’ we’ll meet it when it does.

It matters not what someone is born but what they grow to be.

We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we are.

Harry, suffering like this proves you are still a man! This pain is part of being human.

Well, that's a good sign; I never feel you perform as well in exams if you're not a bit nervous.

Hogwarts' motley crew of wizards and witches taught us about life, love, acceptance, friendship, death, and bravery. All these were obtained from bookshelves and on the big screen, leaving dozens of Harry Potter quotes and moments that you will never forget.

