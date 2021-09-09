Chelsea Slapped With Huge Fine for Mayhem During Tense Liverpool Clash

The FA is probing Chelsea over chaotic scenes that marred their recent Premier League meeting with Liverpool

Referee Anthony Taylor dismissed defender Reece James for handling the ball in the area

Chelsea players went on to confront Taylor, arguing the ball deflected off Reece's thigh and not the arm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Football Association (FA) has slapped Chelsea with a fine of £25,000 for failing to control their players during their tense Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

The clash which ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield saw Reece James sent off after a handball on the goal line.

The FA has slapped Chelsea with a fine of £25,000 for failing to control their players during their tense Premier League meeting with Liverpool. Image: Simon Stacpoole.

Source: Getty Images

The decision by referee Anthony Taylor to hand the Chelsea defender marching orders sparked a protest from the Blues' playing unit.

Incensed Chelsea squad felt the ball had deflected off Reece's thigh and not his arm as Taylor ruled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, Taylor stood his ground, with Reece left with no choice but to head for an early shower.

Daily Mail reports Chelsea admitted a charge of failing to control their players during the heated argument with the match official.

"Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021," a statement by the FA said.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle," the statement added.

Kai Havertz had initially put the Blues ahead with a fantastic header before Mohammed Salah levelled matters from the spot.

Chelsea, even with the numerical deficiency managed to hold firm for a crucial point away from home.

Solskjaer wary of Chelsea in title race

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly privately feels Chelsea are the only side that can challenge Man United for the Premier League title.

The Blues have been on an upward trajectory since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel back in January, helping the west Londoners win the Champions League last season and reaching the FA Cup final.

However, Solskjaer is understood to be desperate to guide United back to glory days following the club's decent summer window that saw them recruit top talent.

Source: Briefly.co.za