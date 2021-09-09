100+ inspirational Bible quotes that are as good as medicine

Scripture is filled with various Bible quotes that provide answers and insights to every area of our lives. They are evidence that the Lord is interested in every part of our lives and has answers to all. These carefully selected Bible quotes give answers you anticipate and also inspire.

What are good quotes from the Bible? They are verses that speak specifically to your state of the heart. We all experience different seasons in life, and so, reading these inspirational Bible verses are an excellent way to know God's mind and gain new perspectives always.

Bible quotes on love

God is an embodiment of love. He is an example of love, and through His Word, He shows us through the birth and death of Jesus what love is. Here is a compilation of Bible verses to help you unravel the love of God.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. -John 3:16

Let all that you do be done with love. - I Corinthians 16:14

There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love. - I John 4:18

A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another. - John 13:34-35

And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love. - I Corinthians 13:13

Hatred stirs up strife, But love covers all sins. - Proverbs 10:12

Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. - 1 John 4:7

As the Father loved Me, I also have loved you; abide in My love. If you keep My commandments, you will abide in My love, just as I have kept My Father’s commandments and abide in His love. - John 15:9-10

Therefore know that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commandments. - Deuteronomy 7:9

I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love. - Ephesians 3:16-17

Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God! Therefore the world does not know us, because it did not know Him. - I John 3:1

And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have no love, I am nothing. - I Corinthians 13:2

And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. This is the first commandment. - Mark 12:30

With all lowliness and gentleness, with long suffering, bearing with one another in love, endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. - Ephesians 4:2-3

By this we know love, because He laid down His life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren. My little children, let us not love in word or in tongue, but in deed and in truth. - I John 3:16

Bible quotes on strength

There are those days when it seems you have reached the end of the road. Your mind is weak, the body is tired, and your spirit is down. In either case, you may be suffering from burnout or weariness. These Bible quotes should help.

The LORD is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; My God, my strength, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. - Psalms 18:2

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. - Philippians 4:13

Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the LORD your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you. - Deuteronomy 31:6

The LORD is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid? - Psalms 27:1

But I will sing of Your power; Yes, I will sing aloud of Your mercy in the morning; For You have been my defense And refuge in the day of my trouble. To You, O my Strength, I will sing praises; For God is my defense, My God of mercy. - Psalms 59:16-17

The LORD is my strength and song, And He has become my salvation; He is my God, and I will praise Him; My father’s God, and I will exalt Him. - Exodus 15:2

My soul melts from heaviness; Strengthen me according to Your word. - Psalms 119:28

Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. - I Corinthians 16:13

These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world. - John 16:33

He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength. - Isaiah 40:29

Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand. - Isaiah 41:10 (NKJV)

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go. - Joshua 1:9

The LORD will give strength to His people; The LORD will bless His people with peace. - Psalms 29:11

I will love You, O LORD, my strength. The LORD is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; My God, my strength, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. -Psalms 18:1-2

My flesh and my heart fail; But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. - Psalms 73:26

Bible quotes about faith

It can be tough to rely on your strength when life gets tough. That is why we have compiled these 15 faith Bible quotes to give you motivation, reassurance, and comfort.

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. - Hebrews 11:1

For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God. - Ephesians 2:8

By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible. - Hebrews 11:3

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. - John 3:16

But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. - Hebrews 11:6

So Jesus answered and said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but also if you say to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ it will be done. - Matthew 21:21

Knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. - James 1:3

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” - John 11:25-26

Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. - Hebrews 12:2

So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you. - Matthew 17:20

Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. - James 2:17

For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, The just shall live by faith. - Romans 1:17

That Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love. - Ephesians 3:17

Above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. - Ephesians 6:16

Let no one despise your youth, but be an example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity. - I Timothy 4:12

Bible quotes on hope

Life can beat us down with trials, sorrows, and consistent worries. However, God’s messages about our future hope can deeply encourage, inspire, uplift, and motivate us. Glean from these uplifting Bible quotes to stay on top.

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. - Jeremiah 29:11

They shall not hurt or destroy in all My holy mountain, for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD as the waters cover the sea. - Isaiah 11:9

Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us. - Romans 5:5

Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. - Romans 15:13

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. - Hebrews 11:1

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. - I Peter 1:3

Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him For the help of His countenance. - Psalms 42:5

Rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer. - Romans 12:12

Let integrity and uprightness preserve me, For I wait for You. - Psalms 25:21

My soul, wait silently for God alone, For my expectation is from Him. - Psalms 62:5

Hope deferred makes the heart sick, But when the desire comes, it is a tree of life. - Proverbs 13:12

I have hope in God, which they themselves also accept, that there will be a resurrection of the dead, both of the just and the unjust. - Acts 24:15

For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope. - Romans 15:4

Or does He say it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written, that he who plows should plow in hope, and he who threshes in hope should be partaker of his hope. - I Corinthians 9:10

Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoices; My flesh also will rest in hope. - Psalms 16:9

Bible quotes on success

Through scriptures, we see God's plan and intention for our lives. These plans include success. Study these lists of Bible verses to gain a better understanding of how God defines success and explore it.

If the ax is dull, And one does not sharpen the edge, Then he must use more strength; But wisdom brings success. - Ecclesiastes 10:10

This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. - Joshua 1:8

Wealth and riches will be in his house, And his righteousness endures forever. - Psalms 112:3

And keep the charge of the LORD your God: to walk in His ways, to keep His statutes, His commandments, His judgments, and His testimonies, as it is written in the Law of Moses, that you may prosper in all that you do and wherever you turn. - I Kings 2:3

The blessing of the LORD makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with it. - Proverbs 10:22

Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up. - James 4:10

He who trusts in his riches will fall, But the righteous will flourish like foliage. - Proverbs 11:28

He sought God in the days of Zechariah, who had understanding in the visions of God; and as long as he sought the LORD, God made him prosper. - II Chronicles 26:5

And you shall remember the LORD your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may establish His covenant which He swore to your fathers, as it is this day. - Deuteronomy 8:18

The LORD was with Joseph, and he was a successful man; and he was in the house of his master the Egyptian. And his master saw that the LORD was with him and that the LORD made all he did to prosper in his hand. - Genesis 39:2-3

And he sought God in the days of Zechariah, who had understanding in the visions of God: and as long as he sought the Lord, God made him to prosper. - 2 Chronicles 26:5

Commit your works to the LORD, And your thoughts will be established. - Proverbs 16:3

Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” - Genesis 1:28

He stores up sound wisdom for the upright; He is a shield to those who walk uprightly. - Proverbs 2:7

And his master saw that the LORD was with him and that the LORD made all he did to prosper in his hand. - Genesis 39:3

Bible quotes on friendship

We have a high priest who can be touched by our infirmities. God knows our desires to be loved, cared for, and cherished. Read the below Bible verses on friendship and glean from its ocean of wisdom.

Make no friendship with an angry man, And with a furious man do not go, Lest you learn his ways And set a snare for your soul. - Proverbs 22:24-25

Two are better than one, Because they have a good reward for their labor. - Ecclesiastes 4:9

Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends. - John 15:13

Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. - Galatians 6:2

For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, For he has no one to help him up. - Ecclesiastes 4:10

As in water face reflects face, So a man’s heart reveals the man. - Proverbs 27:19

Now when he had finished speaking to Saul, the soul of Jonathan was knit to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him as his own soul. - I Samuel 18:1

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. - Proverbs 17:17

Do not forsake your own friend or your father’s friend, Nor go to your brother’s house in the day of your calamity; Better is a neighbour nearby than a brother far away. - Proverbs 27:10

Now Jesus loved Martha and her sister and Lazarus. - John 11:5

You are My friends if you do whatever I command you. - John 15:14

Yet I considered it necessary to send to you Epaphroditus, my brother, fellow worker, and fellow soldier, but your messenger and the one who ministered to my need. - Philippians 2:25

And just as you want men to do to you, you also do to them likewise. - Luke 6:31

A man who has friends must himself be friendly, But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. - Proverbs 18:24

A perverse man sows strife, and a whisperer separates the best of friends. - Proverbs 16:28

Bible quotes for encouragement

Are you looking for encouraging Bible verses? We have made available 15 encouraging and uplifting Bible verses for your use.

These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world. - John 16:33

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. - Matthew 6:33

Being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ. - Philippians 1:6

And by faith even Sarah, who was past childbearing age, was enabled to bear children because she considered him faithful who had made the promise. - Hebrews 11:11

Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him! - Psalms 34:8

And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose. - Romans 8:28

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go. - Joshua 1:9

Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. - Matthew 6:31-32

Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths. - Proverbs 3:5-6

For I, the LORD your God, will hold your right hand, Saying to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you. - Isaiah 41:13

In the multitude of my anxieties within me, Your comforts delight my soul. - Psalms 94:19

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. - Revelation 21:4

But Jesus looked at them and said, “With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with God all things are possible. - Mark 10:27

For we walk by faith, not by sight. - II Corinthians 5:7

Do not fear, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom. - Luke 12:32

The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD, And He delights in his way. Though he falls, he shall not be utterly cast down; For the LORD upholds him with His hand. - Psalms 37:23-24

What is a positive quote from the Bible?

Fear of the unknown mostly accompanies changes. It makes you feel like you are not ready for the next phase of your life. It happens and there is no denying that and this is why we have put together positive quotes from the Bible to hold you every step of the way.

Do not sorrow, for the joy of the LORD is your strength. - Nehemiah 8:10

The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. - Psalms 23:1

The young lions lack and suffer hunger; But those who seek the LORD shall not lack any good thing. - Psalms 34:10

And the LORD, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. - Deuteronomy 31:8

The righteous cry out, and the LORD hears, And delivers them out of all their troubles. - Psalms 34:17

Casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you. - I Peter 5:7

Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; ‘For YAH, the LORD, is my strength and song; He also has become my salvation. - Isaiah 12:2

In the day when I cried out, You answered me, And made me bold with strength in my soul. - Psalms 138:3

Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called when you made your good confession in the presence of many witnesses. - 1 Timothy 6:12

The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; Yes, I have a good inheritance. - Psalms 16:6

But may the God of all grace, who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen, and settle you. - I Peter 5:10

Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you completely; and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. - I Thessalonians 5:23

Casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ. - II Corinthians 10:5

Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. - John 14:27

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. - Philippians 4:6

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. - I John 1:9

What are the top 10 Bible verses?

You do not have to be a Bible scholar to know these scriptures. These are the top and popular 10 Bible verses that will help your faith journey.

Casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you. - I Peter 5:7

But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. - Hebrews 11:6

But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed. - Isaiah 53:5

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. - John 3:16

For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. - Romans 3:23

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever. - Psalms 23:6

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. - Jeremiah 29:11

Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding. - Proverbs 3:5

For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. - Romans 6:23

And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God. - Romans 12:2

The Bible is the best source of wisdom, enrichment, and growth. So, hopefully, whatever situation you find yourself in, the Bible quotes shared so far can inspire and help you navigate anything ranging from love to success and strength.

