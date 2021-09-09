The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for October 2021 are here, and if you have been waiting on the oncoming episodes with bated breath, it is worth the wait. The River 3 on Mzansi Magic episodes are getting more heated by the day, so you might want to join the bandwagon if you are not dancing to the show's tune.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic storyline is an endless tale of secrets, puzzles, and fake friendships. Apart from the conflict in the mining business, The River 3 on Mzansi Magic cast members engage in jaw-dropping activities for their selfish gain. Lindiwe's empire crumbles in her eyes, although she refuses to relent. Does she have the fortitude to keep fighting? The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for October 2021 highlight her next course of action.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for October 2021

Recent The River 3 on Mzansi Magic episodes highlight the rollercoaster in Cobra's life. His friends alienate him, and it eats him up. Tumi also goes through a couple of challenges as she attempts to conceal her wrongs. Is she on the right track?

Episode 5 - Friday, 1st of October 2021

How to eat an elephant

The past couple of events make the Dikana family members hopeless, and Tumi unwittingly says something that can change her life drastically.

Episode 6 - Monday, 4th of October 2021

What does not kill you

Tumi struggles to come to terms with the consequences of her mess, and the Dikanas emotionally bid farewell to one of their loved ones.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 5th of October 2021

Farewell, fair child

Cobra finally admits feelings he has never disclosed about his father. Lindiwe hits rock bottom; is her situation going to get any better?

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 6th of October 2021

Changes

Cobra receives mixed reactions as he attempts to keep up with his friends, and Tumi finally decides to bury the hatchet.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 7th of October 2021

Depths of despair

Tumi's efforts to get Lindiwe out of her misery are an exercise in futility since she spirals into a more complicated situation. Cobra is shocked to find out what his best friend is up to.

Episode 10 - Friday, 8th of October 2021

She's everywhere

Cobra's situation worsens when his brother turns his back on him, and Tumi realizes what is happening to her are the consequences of her actions.

Episode 11 - Monday, 11th of October 2021

Don't leave me

Tumi's guilt eats her up, and she fails to fulfill the promise she made to Lindiwe. Cobra's world feels so bleak, and the thought of being ignored eats him up. He loses his cool and lets his anger out on his family.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, 12th of October 2021

Whiff of death

Something triggers Lindiwe, forcing her into a more challenging position, and Cobra causes trouble for his friends.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 13th of October 2021

Bounced

Cobra's former friends humiliate him, and the Dikanas differ on what to do to support Lindiwe.

Episode 14 - Thursday, 14th of October 2021

Brothers from another mother

Cobra goes ahead with his plans to win over his friends. Meanwhile, Zolani goes against Zweli's wish in an attempt to help Lindiwe.

Episode 15 - Friday, 15th of October 2021

Nightmares in Cullinan

Cobra fails to honour his word of peace and unity; instead, he threatens his friends' lives. Elsewhere, a discovery wrecks havoc on Lindiwe's life.

Episode 16 - Monday, 18th of October 2021

This is not a fight anymore

Lindiwe and Zolani join forces and vow not to rest until they capture the killer. Cobra finally devises a plan to get back at his former friends.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 19th of October 2021

Reformed citizen

Lindiwe is hopeful of finding closure at the end of the mission, and Cobra goes too far in an attempt to make his foes pay for what they did to him.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 20th of October 2021

Last laugh

Detective Tshabalala's sloppiness interferes with Lindiwe's plan, and Cobra becomes the first suspect when one of his former friends dies.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 21st of October 2021

Close to the killer

Lindiwe's patience runs out, and Lindani is in a dilemma since he is running out of time and has to make a move to salvage his marriage.

Episode 20 - Friday, 22nd of October 2021

Truth card

Tumi faces another major setback, and the Mokoenas receive heart-wrecking news.

Episode 21 - Monday, 25th of October 2021

Words of weapons

An enemy overhears Tumi confessing her sins, and Cobra accuses Malome Sechaba of crimes he did not commit.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, 26th of October 2021

First impressions

The Mokoena house turns into a war zone, and Mabutho paints a good picture of himself to everyone he interacts with.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, 27th of October 2021

A repeat performance

Cobra seeks solace in the wrong places, and Lindiwe gets closer to retrieving the security footage, making Tuma panic.

Episode 24 - Thursday, 28th of October 2021

A son's tribute

Thuso and his sisters struggle to come to terms with their loss. Lindiwe goes after an associate she believes stepped on her toes.

Episode 25 - Friday, 29th of October 2021

I'd like to thank me

Tumi realizes she left traces that might reveal her secret. Elsewhere, Zolani and Zweli are concerned that Lindiwe is a few steps away from finding out the truth.

Lindiwe

Lindiwe hits rock bottom, and Tumi's efforts to get her out of her misery do not bear fruit. The family members differ on ways to help her, although Zolani defies the odds to help her out. They gang up and vow to unveil the killer's identity. They make such significant strides during their mission, and she nearly unmasks Tumi's secrets. Will Tumi act before it is too late?

Cobra

Cobra's friends and family ignore him, and the thought of being alienated eats him up. He plots to teach them a lesson, but in turn, risks their lives. When one of his friends dies, he becomes the first suspect! How will he prove his innocence?

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for October 2021 prove how heated the show's third season is. The River airs on Mondays to Fridays at 19h00 on Mzansi Magic. Ensure to tune in for more juice.

