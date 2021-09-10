Messi Breaks Down in Tears After Hat Trick vs Bolivia as Stunning Reason Emerges

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain broke down in tears after scoring three goals for Argentina against Bolivia

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner presented the Copa America title to Argentinians, which remains his only title with the national team

The former Barcelona star joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and has also broken Pele's international record

Lionel Messi who is the captain of the Argentina national team, on Thursday night, 9 September was unable to control his emotions after scoring a hat-trick for his nation in their 3-0 win over Bolivia.

The encounter was in a 2022 World Cup Qualifiers as Lionel Messi and his teammates in the national team have now brightened their chances to qualify for the global competition.

However, Argentina internationals had the chance to present their Copa America title to the home fans for the very first time since they won it at the Maracana stadium in which Lionel Messi broke down in tears.

Lionel Messi was in action for the Argentina national team. Image: @Juan I. Roncoroni

Source: Getty Images

It was tears of joy for Lionel Messi anyway as this is the first time in his professional career that the former Barcelona star will be presenting or winning the title with the national team.

Lionel Messi breaks Pele's record

Lionel Messi's three goals against Bolivia now make him the leading international male scorer from a South American country with 79, surpassing Pele's record of 77.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a trademark left-footed strike curling the ball into the top corner.

Messi netted his second goal in the 64th minute before grabbing his hat-trick in the 88th minute for Argentina to win.

