Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane Shares Family Pic, Thanks Them for Love and Support

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has dropped a family photograph on his social media space and many people are praising the coach’s beautiful family

Ahly manager, Mosimane, seems to be saying his goodbyes to his lovely family as he heads back to Egypt to train his troops before the new season

The viral pic has attracted famous sports broadcasters such as Mpho Letsholonyane as well former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana

After attending his daughter's graduation ceremony at Wits University, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane posted a beautiful family photo. The Red Devils boss was on recess in South Africa and his photo suggests he had a good time.

Judging from his caption, it seems the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss is on his way to Cairo to prepare his troops for the upcoming season in the Egyptian Premier League. Even though he left his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, to coach the reigning African champions, there is no doubt Mosimane is still loved in the football fraternity.

The viral post has attracted the attention of sports broadcasters such as Mpho Letsholonyane and former Masandawana skipper Hlompho Kekana and many fans have reacted to it. He wrote on Instagram:

“Thank for the last few days, the continued support and unconditional love. I’ll miss you guys, see you soon! As'phelelanga, kushot'u @kopano.segoale #PitsoDiaries”

The post reads:

Source: Briefly.co.za