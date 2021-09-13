Springboks Humbled: Siya Kolisi Reacts to Australia Defeat, "Not Our Day"

The Springboks faced an unexpected defeat against Australia after having a good run of games in the sport lately

Captain Siya Kolisi was disappointed by the loss and said that it just wasn't their day, which is why they lost the game

The Wallabies took full advantage of the Springboks' mistakes and punished them, giving them their first defeat

The Springboks were on a good run until the weekend when they got humbled by a strong Australian rugby side. The score was 26-28 and the Championships did not get off to a very good start for the South African rugby national team.

Captain Siya Kolisi reacted to the defeat and was disappointed with the result, especially with it being so close towards the end. The Wallabies' Quade Cooper gave Australia a win with a deciding penalty, which he hit home.

"They always pitch up when we play them, and it's always difficult to play them here. It was just not our day today. It's as simple as that, and I don't think there is anything deeper than that," said Kolisi, according to a report by News24.

Kolisi and fullback Willie le Roux were both sin-binned for a tip-tackle and an intentional knock-down, respectively, which cost the Boks dearly.

All three Springbok tries came from lineout drives, with Malcolm Marx scoring a brace of five-pointers, the second of which put the world champions ahead with eight minutes remaining, according to SowetanLIVE.

South Africa had trouble converting chances into points. Handre Pollard's two penalties and conversion, as well as replacement flyhalf Damian Willemse's botched conversion cost them 10 points.

After winning their first two matches against Argentina, South Africa suffered their first defeat.

