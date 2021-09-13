Brazilian and American MMA star Vitor Belfort on Saturday night, September 11, in Florida defeated Evander Holyfield

Fans of Evander Holyfield had thought that the fight against Vitor Belfort would be an easy ride for him, but he lost in the first round

Evander Holyfield years back was one of the best boxers in the world as he competed at the highest level

Evander Holyfield who is an American boxing legend on Saturday night, September 11, suffered a comeback defeat against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort who got his win in the 1st round.

The big bout which took place in Florida was a disappointing result for Evander Holyfield who was unable to throw any punch against his opponent.

Years back when Evander Holyfield was active in boxing, the American was known as one of the feared boxers, but he was unable to pull any surprise against Vitor Belfort.

According to the report on Marca and Sky Sports, Vitor Belfort was merciless in his approach in the first round as he baptized Evander Holyfield with flurry of blows.

The referee even had to stop the match after just one minute and 49 seconds when it appeared that Evander Holyfield was unable to find his rhythm and was holding the ropes.

Vitor Belfort overwhelmed Evander Holyfield from the start and was relentless in the short time for which the fight continued.

The last time Evander Holyfield fought was in 2011, but he was unable to impress his fans against Vitor Belfort who recorded a comfortable win.

Who is Vitor Belfort?

Vitor Belfort is a 44-year-old Brazilian-American MMA star whose only professional boxing experience was 15 years ago

Belfort previously competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he fought in the Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions.

