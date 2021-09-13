Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has shared his impressions following their first DStv Premiership win last weekend

Pirates defeated Swallows FC last weekend as they bagged their maiden victory of the season and Davids believes they still need to work on many aspects

At the same time, the former Maritzburg United boss also heaped praise on his skipper, Happy Jele, for reaching 400 matches

Despite registering their first DStv Premiership win of the 2021/22 season, Orlando Pirates are not a finished product yet. That's the sentiment shared by coach Fadlu Davids.

Davids was speaking to the media after their Original Soweto Derby win over Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium. The Buccaneers found the back of the net through their forward, Tshegofatso Mabasa.

In the wake of the win at home, Davids shared his impressions as far as their progress is concerned, saying they are in a process of rebuilding the team after parting ways with coach Josef Zinnabuer.

Fadlu Davids speaks about Orlando Pirates’ progress in the 2021/22 season

As quoted by SowetanLIVE, the former Maritzburg United mentor says if they can maintain their fluidity upfront and ensure they keep the same performance, then they can be a dangerous side. He said:

“In every match you play, you have that pressure as a coach. We know that we needed the three points but more importantly, we needed a performance. It is a process in terms of where the squad is. You lose a coach and you have to look at what was good in the past and other things to improve on.

“We are in the process of trying to fix the team and most important is the performance. If we can perform this way, with more fluidity in our attack, more domination from start to finish and be able to do it for a certain period, that would be good. We are looking at the bigger picture. The results give you that extra boost, that momentum to go into the next game.”

Fadlu Davids heaps praise on Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele

The experienced mentor also shared a word of delight for his veteran captain, Happy Jele, who reached a massive milestone. ‘Magents’ recorded his 400th match for the Soweto giants. He reacted to SuperSportTV as quoted by KickOff:

"First of all, happy birthday to my captain Happy Jele. What a top professional. You need role models like these in your squad. I had a chat with him, saying it's 400. Next season with the amount of games we play he could get to 500. But congratulations to him, very well deserved.”

