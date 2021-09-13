Isono Teasers for October 2021: Can Gabriel ensure Mary's downfall?

Upcoming episodes of the Isono series have unexpected but exciting cliffhangers that will keep viewers wanting to know what happens next. The local council election campaigns kick off and Mary has everything set for her political bid. However, her adoptive son Gabriel together with Sarah, Moses and AB, is determined to see her fall. Keep reading the following Isono teasers to find out how the drama unfolds.

Isono is BET Africa's first original telenovela. Photo: @YNaija

Isono (The Sin) is BET Africa's first original telenovela that follows the life of Gabriel, Mary's adopted son. His adoptive mother is revered by the community as a philanthropic individual but under the disguise are dark secrets of child trafficking and murder. Gabriel knows everything that goes on behind the curtains but is in a dilemma on whether to expose Mary's evil deeds or be loyal and grateful for what she has done for him.

Isono teasers for October 2021

Isono on BET is one of the best local dramas with authentic storytelling that never fails to resonate with the audience. What should fans look forward to in Isono October episodes? Here are the show's teasers on what is coming up.

Local council election campaigns kick off in upcoming episodes of Isono on BET. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

4th October 2021, Monday: Episode 213 (Love knots)

Makwande fails to make Mary's truth known after she gets assistance. Elsewhere, Mamba's plot to tear down the taxis belonging to Moses promises to have the desired outcome while Lefika acts friendly towards Phindile to gain something.

5th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 214 (Lost and found)

The situation at the HOG is not getting any better as Sarah faces a hard time trying to instill discipline in the HOG kids. Makwande is doing all he can to find his dad and his search leads to a shocking discovery.

6th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 215 (The vigil)

Mary gives special recognition to a loved one while Makwande sets out to look for the truth. Meanwhile, Umpas has no choice but to accept his fate.

7th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 216 (To everything there is a reason)

Mary decides to follow Esther's logic as she stops working on her plans. Elsewhere, Zoleka ruins Makwande's plan of getting back in the game.

11th October 2021, Monday: Episode 217 (A new resolve)

Mary is working on her comeback while Gabriel struggles to deal with new problems. Esther gives her mother the support she needs and, at the same time, hurts an acquaintance. Simon starts seeing Millicent in a new light.

12th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 218 (Always start at home)

The fight for the local council election campaign kicks off while Umpas is tested with a deadly mission. Gabriel and Sarah set aside their differences while Simon confesses about facing an issue.

13th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 219 (Rumour has it)

Sarah sets out on a mission to discredit Mary's character while Millicent's career is sabotaged after engaging in an exciting adventure with a conniving Simon. Elsewhere, Moses propositions Umpas.

14th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 220 (Mary's plan)

Mary starts working on her plan to expose Gabriel as a criminal while Makwande's self-distraction does not have a desirable outcome. Finally, Simon gets what he has been looking for.

Mary is well prepared for her political campaigns. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

18th October 2021, Monday: Episode 221 (The trap)

Mary has an obsession with emerging at the top, while Simon is forced to start over after Millicent's rejection. Gabriel falls prey to the trap set by Mary, while Zoleka and Makwande have no choice but to face reality.

19th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 222 (I can be trusted)

Moses asks Umpas to retrieve certain crucial details from Abednego, but the act is likely to make Umpas a double agent. Will he take on the task? Meanwhile, Esther has a great idea that will help Millicent in her campaign, while Mary fails to take responsibility as she plays victim to Tuswa.

20th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 223 (Campaign pain)

Mary makes up her mind to link up with the hijackers as she thinks about the potential outcome of the meeting. Makwande decides to take on a new project after being convinced that it is wrong not to do it and later starts drinking when he gets an undesirable outcome. Elsewhere, Simon decides to take on Millicent's challenge but with evil intentions.

21st October 2021, Thursday: Episode 224 (Resist not evil)

Mary manages to gain the people's admiration with her publicity stunt, while Moses is able to get the list of Raptor's clients from Umpas. Meanwhile, Simon makes up his mind to stop deceiving Milli, but it seems too late to get out of the competition.

25th October 2021, Monday: Episode 225 (She loves me. She loves me not)

Esther wants an unyielding Makwande to give her a public apology, while Millicent pushes Simon over the edge. Meanwhile, Makwande has gained a mysterious supporter.

26th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 226 (Family ties)

Gabriel and Mary go against each other as Esther chooses sides. Sarah's carefully concealed secret is now in the open while Umpas gains another enemy.

27th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 227 (AB's big move)

Sarah unintentionally gives Abednego the best way to bring Mary down, something that he has been looking forward to doing without success. Elsewhere, Simon's plans do not work as expected, while Makwande's situation takes a worse turn.

28th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 228 (Three missing years)

Mary has all she needs to make her political campaign a success but Gabriel, Sarah, Moses, and Abednego are determined to see her fail. Makwande hires Fenya as his assistant coach, but Fenya seems to be concealing a certain truth. Elsewhere, Umpas is employed at Casanova.

Gabriel teams up with AB, Moses, and Sarah to plan Mary's downfall in upcoming episodes of Isono. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

What happens to Isono cast?

The town is busy as the local council political campaigns kick off in upcoming episodes of Isono on BET. The candidates are determined to win as they devise plans to deal with opposition. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the characters in Isono October episodes.

Mary

She manages to gain the people's admiration with her publicity stunt in her bid to win the local council elections. She has everything in place to make things work, but Gabriel, Abednego, Moses and Sarah are determined to see her downfall. How can she outsmart them to emerge victoriously?

Makwande

He is determined to find his dad and his search leads to a shocking discovery. Later, his plans to get back in the game are ruined by Zoleka, while his efforts of self-distraction yield terrible consequences. What can he do to get everything back on track?

Things are about to get tense for various characters in Isono October episodes, as revealed by the above Isono teasers. Ensure you catch the local drama on BET from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m. The show's repeats are aired from Tuesdays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m., and the omnibus airs on Saturdays from 9.30 a.m.

