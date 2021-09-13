Ronaldo set to help Man United star get lucrative deal at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba staying at Man United could be influenced by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Theatre of Dreams

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is ready to help the Red Devils win trophies which could be pivotal to Pogba's stay at the club

The France international has provided seven assist in four matches as United are top of the Premier League table

Paul Pogba future at Man United could have received a massive boost since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sport Bible.

The French midfielder is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford dispute being in the final few months of his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to influence Paul Pogba get lucrative deal at Old Trafford. Photo by OLI SCARFF

Pogba's season for Man United

However, Pogba's recent form for the Red Devils could be sending a positive signal to the France international who has had a remarkable start to the new season.

The 28-year-old has provided seven assists so far, the highest by any player in the Premier League in the opening four matches.

And the Athletic claim Pogba is getting more comfortable at the Theatre of Dreams following Ronaldo's huge impact at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with Pogba following his current contract situation as both European giants will be satisfied to get him at no cost for next season.

The Red Devils are expected to return to negotiating with Pogba in January after several attempts in helping the Frenchman sign a new deal during the summer proved futile.

With the current form of Ronaldo, Pogba might not hesitate in committing his immediate future to United and he would likely contribute to Ronaldo's goals in the coming fixtures.

Solksjaer drops news fans don't want to hear about Ronaldo

Briefly News previously reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will not be playing Cristiano Ronaldo in every game to keep him fresh for more important matches, Goal.

The 36-year-old was on fire as he scored a brace in Man United's 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle to mark a sensation return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's performance would put more pressure on the Norwegian boss from fans as it is expected that the Portuguese forward should play every game.

