The Estate on SABC1 teasers for October 2021: Shadrack shoots Muzi

Shadrack shoots Muzi, but the pair agree not to tell anyone. Lwandle assumes Siya shot Muzi and throws him out of the house. Surprisingly, Shadrack and Muzi later tell two different people what led to the shooting. Who are these people? Please find out from The Estate on SABC1 teasers for October 2021.

In the October episodes of The Estate series, Shadrack gets the hang of Muzi's plans for The Estate and tries to stop him. Therefore, Muzi hires Duminasi to protect him from Shadrack. Meanwhile, Castro enjoys watching Muzi and Siya fight.

The Estate on SABC1 teasers for October 2021

Castro threatens Goniwe that he will kill Muzi if she does not drop out of the Premiership race. He is not only after his share in Project Phoenix but also wants revenge. The man believes Muzi is a murderer. Will aunt Goniwe quit the campaign?

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 20

Castro calls Muzi a murderer. Therefore, Muzi decides to annoy him. Boikanyo humiliates Dumisani in front of Sindi, while Tessa and Martin's problems worsen.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 21

Goniwe thinks Shadrack is behind the hideous newspaper report. Meanwhile, Martin and Lwandle quarrel over Tessa. Later, Sindi argues with her family because of Ananthi's funeral.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 22

Shadrack is concerned about what Muzi plans to do with The Estate. He thinks the plans will ruin Goniwe's campaign and Project Phoenix. Guilt and grief overwhelm Martin. Elsewhere, Muzi hires Duminasi to stop Shadrack from opposing his agenda.

Muzi Phakathwayo announces his plans to acquire the community's land for commercial development, but the people resist those plans. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 23

Dumisani tells Mmatshepo a deep secret. At the same time, he is torn between being loyal to his dad and the benefactor. Tessa tries to cover her mistakes after arguing with someone.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 24

Ayanda exposes Dumisani's deeds in front of Sindi, and Muzi discloses Muzi's darkest secret. Tessa lands into more trouble while trying to reconcile with Leah.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 25

Shadrack loses his mind and attacks Muzi. Meanwhile, Suzaan confronts Martin after Tessa beats Leah, and Castro is seeking revenge. He also wants a share in Project Phoenix.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 26

Castor takes matters related to Project Phoenix into his hands. Siya gives Sindi some relationship advice, and Suzaan calls for an emergency meeting when a video of Lead at the gravesite goes viral.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 27

Some men attack and hurt Dumisani's father on his first day at work. Will he drop everything to check on his dad at the hospital? Dumisani's new co-worker later gives Boikanyo a profitable business opportunity, and Ryan offers Suzaan a nasty surprise.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 28

Muzi and Shadrack get into a bloody fistfight, and the company's directors acknowledge Dumisani's excellent performance. Gigi lures Lwandle in a crafty way.

When the people resort to riots, the Phakathwayos use the police to hush their voices. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 29

Shadrack and Muzi agree not to tell anyone that Muzi got shot. Lwandle ignorantly accuses Siya of shooting Muzi and throws him out of the house. Shadrack tells Mmatshepo the truth after Siya has left the Phakathwayo family mansion.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 30

The truth about what Shadrack did to Tumelo shocks Mmatshepo. Tsholofelo forces Boikanyo to include her in his photoshoot, and Castro tears Muzi and Siya apart.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 31

Mmatshepo pours her anger on Shadrack while one of Dumisani's bosses humiliates him even after giving his best presentation.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 32

Muzi tells aunt Goniwe why Shadrack shot him. Elsewhere, Dumisani and Sindi open up to each other.

Wednesday 20th October 2021

Episode 33

Shadrack is stressed out while a new scandal threatens to ruin Goniwe's plans. Suzaan accepts her new life.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 34

The mistakes of Tessa and Leah's parents bring the ladies close to each other. Muzi admits to Lwandle that Tumelo's grave is on The Estate. Meanwhile, Sindi is jealous of Tsholofelo and Dumisani's friendship.

Muzi's cousin named Castro pretends to be an ally because he wants a share of the company's fortune. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 35

Dumisani feels guilty for letting Boikanyoa meet Gareth alone. Shadrack accuses Lesiba of being a mole for the Phakathwayos. Suzaan gets upset and fires Zodwa because she informs her about Ryan's return.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 36

Goniwe's life is in more danger after a man breaks into her home. The broken Suzaan finds solace in Siya. Elsewhere, Dumisani and Sindi set aside their love issues to help Boikanyo.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 37

Castro instructs Rover to warn Goniwe that he will kill Muzi if she does not quit the Premiership race. Suzaan fakes a problem to convince Ryan to return home.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 38

Dumisani visits Suzaan to inquire why she fired Zodwa for no good reason. Mmakoena buys a luxurious house without consulting Lesiba, and Shadrack's plan to possess the land backfires. Meanwhile, Lwandle gets a hint about the prevailing situation.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 39

Suzaan and Ryan pretend they are a happy family while Boikanyo strikes a deal with the devil. Riots ruin the Phakathwayo family's press conference later.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 40

Castro takes advantage of the riots he planned, and the Phakathwayo family receives another threat. Luckily, they have a clue about its source. Shadrack seeks help to solve his problems, and Suzaan asks Echelon to help her accomplish her mission at Leah's birthday party.

Aunt Goniwe is Muzi's most trusted advisor among all the family members. She notices how Castro is tearing Muzi and his brother, Siya, apart. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Dumisani and Tessa

Dumisani impresses all the bosses but one. Sindi feels jealous whenever Tsholofelo gets close to him. Martin and Lwandle fight over Tessa. She later assaults Leah, but their parents' clumsiness reconciles them.

Shadrack and Muzi

Muzi tells aunt Goniwe while Shadrack reveals to Mmatshepo the truth about the shooting. Shadrack believes Lesiba is the Phakathwayos' secret informant. He later fails to possess the land.

