Rulani Mokwena Compares Mamelodi Sundowns Defenders to Italian Greats

Rulani Mokwena is proud of his centre back pairing of Rushine de Reuck and Grant Kekana and made a grand comparison

Mokwena feels that his defenders are just as good as the Italian greats Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently unbeaten in this DStv Premiership and will be looking to keep up the momentum

Rushine de Reuck and Grant Kekana, the central defensive combination of Mamelodi Sundowns, have been compared to the iconic Italy pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, as per coach Rulani Mokwena.

Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in a DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld over the weekend, with De Reuck and Kekana putting in strong performances. He didn't simply defend well; he also scored the game's first goal.

Grant Kekana celebrates his goal against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership. Image: @SPORTATSABC

"I think probably the prototype now left is a Chiellini and a Bonucci... centre-halves that really love grafting and carrying the piano, and that we have here with Grant and Rushine," said coach Mokwena.

Kekana has established himself as one of the top players at the Brazilians since joining from crosstown rivals SuperSport United at the start of the season. Mokwena also gave insight into how Kekana settled in at Masandawana to SowetanLIVE.

"He comes from a very good family... the background, the intelligence. I mean, this has very little to do with the performance and football but these are the things we look at," said Mokwena.

"You can see even how he carries himself in the change room and how he goes about trying to get the best from his teammates in relation to his performances. He’s not a selfish person."

When Sundowns host TS Galaxy on Sunday, they will be hoping to keep their unbeaten streak going.

PSL fans debate about whether Sundowns is a good team or not

