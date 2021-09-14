Maradona and Messi Immortalised as Their Mural Lights Up Argentina

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi's mural has been used to decorate Argentina after both stars achieved successes for the country

The late Maradona's painting of the 1986 FIFA World Cup was placed side by side with Messi's 2021 Copa America triumph

The two Argentine No.10's won their respective national team titles exhibiting individual brilliance as captains of Albisceleste

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi's paintings have been put up in Argentina with both stars kissing the FIFA World Cup and Copa America respectively, Facebook, ESPN FC.

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi's achievements

Maradona, who passed on last October, was painted kissing the World Cup won by Argentina during the Mexico 86' edition.

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi immortalised as their mural lights up Argentina. Image: @ESPN FC/Facebook

On the other side of the mural, Messi kissing the Copa America trophy recently won by the Albiceleste in the summer in Brazil. It was Argentina's first title since 1993 and Messi led his teammate to defeat defending champions Brazil in the finals.

The uniqueness of Maradona and Messi winning trophies for the native lands was that the two No.10s dominated their respective tournaments.

The World Cup in 1986 is still regarded as the most individual display in all other editions as Maradona led his country to glory.

On the other hand, Messi also produced the same quality as Maradona where he scored most goals and provided the highest assists in the Copa America competition.

Messi just like Maradona emerged as the Most Valuable Player his incredible statistics helped his team in winning the title in the last 18 years.

