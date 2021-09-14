Supercomputer Predicts Club That Will Win Champions League This Season

Man City have been tipped as favourites to lift the Champions League this season with a 16% chance

Defending champions Chelsea have been given a 10% chance of retaining the crown, with Bayern Munich placed ahead of them

Despite signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona, PSG are ninth favourites to conquer Europe, with United and Liverpool given a higher chance

Minnows Sheriff Tiraspol and Swedish outfit Malmo have been given the least chance of winning the prestigious trophy

A supercomputer has backed Man City to emerge Champions League winners this season ahead of top European giants.

Despite their otherwise impressive success in recent years, City have never tasted European glory.

The Etihad dwellers came close to lifting the title last season, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the final against rivals Chelsea.

However, according to a FiveThirtyEight's supercomputer, the blue side of Manchester could finally lay their hands on the prestigious title under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

City have been given a 16% chance of winning the UCL, ahead of Bayern Munich and holders Chelsea who are third favourites.

Despite losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have been given an 8% chance of reclaiming European glory ahead of rivals Real Madrid and only 1% short of Liverpool who are fourth favourites.

Incidentally, PSG have been given only 4% chance of finally triumphing in Europe despite boasting one of the most lethal attack line in Europe which include Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Other teams in the top 10 favourites for European glory include Ajax and Man United who have been given a 5% chance.

According to SunSport, the prediction was made prior to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League.

Here is the full list of the supercomputer's UCL prediction:

1. Manchester City - 16% chance of winning

2. Bayern Munich - 11%

3. Chelsea - 10%

4. Liverpool - 9%

5. Barcelona - 8%

6. Real Madrid - 6%

7. Manchester United - 5%

8. Ajax - 5%

9. RB Leipzig - 4%

10. Paris Saint-Germain - 4%

11. Borussia Dortmund - 4%

12. Atletico Madrid - 4%

13. Inter Milan - 4%

14. Juventus - 2%

15. Sevilla - 2%

16. Atalanta - 1%

17. FC Salzburg - 1%

18. Wolfsburg - <1%

19. Benfica - <1%

20. FC Porto - <1%

21. Villarreal - <1%

22. AC Milan - <1%

23. Sporting CP - <1%

24. Zenit St. Petersburg - <1%

25. Lille - <1%

26. Shakhtar Donetsk - <1%

27. BSC Young Boys - <1%

28. Club Brugge - <1%

29. Besiktas - <1%

30. Dynamo Kyiv - <1%

31. Malmo - <1%

32. Sheriff Tiraspol - <1%

