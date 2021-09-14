Bayern Munich opened their Champions League ambitions with a 3-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou

Thomas Muller's strike and a brace from Robert Lewandowski bagged all 3 points for the Bavarians

Barca are rooted to the bottom of Group E after Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica shared the spoils in Ukraine

Bayern Munich opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana are trying to cope without their former talisman Lionel Messi as they surrendered to the superior advantage of the Bavarians.

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski's brace was enough to put Barcelona to sleep at the Camp Nou. Image: Sven Hoppe.

Summary of the game

Ronald Koeman's men controlled the game in the early minutes of the encounter but failed to hit the target.

But the visitor drew first blood as Thomas Muller's shot took a heavy deflection on Eric Garcia as it beat Marc Andre Ter Stegen who dived the wrong way to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.

Barca were without Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele and they were made to pay dearly as Bayern doubled the advantage in the second half.

Robert Lewandowski pounced on a rebounded shot that cannoned off the post as he stamped the ball into the back of the net in the 56th minute to make it 2-0.

The Polish striker completed his brace five minutes from time as he showed composure in the box to score his team's third to make it 3-0.

In the other group fixture, Dynamo Kyiv were held to a goalless draw by Benfica as the result put Barcelona at the bottom of the group.

