David Dobrik's net worth, age, merch, education, house, TV shows, profiles

Dávid Julián Dobrík is among the most prominent YouTubers and vloggers in the world. He doubles up as a podcaster and social media personality. Currently, he has over 18 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and the number and his financial figure keep growing daily. Do you know what David Dobrik's net worth is in 2021? Read here to find out more!

Slovak-born YouTuber David Dobrik. Photo: @DavidDobrikOfficial

Source: Facebook

Online content creation is, undoubtedly, the most promising and best-paying field. In his mid-20s, Dobrik has made an impressive fortune, and he is living his life to the fullest. Besides his career, he has an incredible personal life worth knowing more about.

David Dobrik's profile summary

Full name: Dávid Julián Dobrík

Dávid Julián Dobrík Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd July 1996

23rd July 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of 2021)

25 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Kosice, Slovakia

Kosice, Slovakia Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: Slovak-American

Slovak-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Unknown

Unknown Father: Pavo Dobrik

Pavo Dobrik Siblings: 3 (Ester, Sara, Toby)

3 (Ester, Sara, Toby) Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Lorraine Nash

Lorraine Nash Children: None

None College: Vernon Hills High School

Vernon Hills High School Profession: YouTuber, vlogger, podcaster

YouTuber, vlogger, podcaster Awards: Shorty Awards and Streamy Awards (2017 & 2018), Kid’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards (2019)

Shorty Awards and Streamy Awards (2017 & 2018), Kid’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards (2019) Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Instagram: @daviddobrik

@daviddobrik Twitter: @DavidDobrik

@DavidDobrik Website: David’s Vlog

David’s Vlog Facebook: DavidDobrikOfficial

DavidDobrikOfficial TikTok: @daviddobrik

David Dobrik's bio

David was a tennis player in high school. Photo: @daviddobrik

Source: Instagram

David was born in Kosice, Slovakia. However, David Dobrik's parents relocated to Vernon Hills, Illinois, when he was young. He would then spend the rest of his childhood and teenage years in Vernon Hills.

He is the eldest in his family. However, he has three younger siblings – two sisters and one brother. The names of David Dobrik’s siblings are Ester, Sara, and Toby. At times, they appear in his YouTube videos.

David Dobrik's educational background

Dobrik attended Vernon Hills High School for his high school education. While in high school, he played tennis. Interestingly, the YouTuber did not go to college. Also, he reportedly dropped out of high school at some point.

How old is David Dobrik?

As of September 2021, David Dobrik's age is 25 years. He celebrated his 25th birthday on 23rd July.

Career

Since childhood, he has always been a funny lad. His comic journey began after high school. He began making short videos which he shared on Vine. Sadly, the app did not last for long. However, that did not stop him from making more content for his supporters.

YouTube success

After Vine shut down, he teamed up with other Viners such as Brandon Calvillo, Jack Dytrych, Gabrielle Hanna, and Cameron Kasper. They started creating YouTube content, mostly funny clips.

Dobrik runs two YouTube channels; roughly the chanels have 26.8 million subscribers in total. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

He created his first YouTube channel on 20th December 2014. Two years later, he had already surpassed the one-million subscribers' mark. Currently, the channel boasts over 18.3 million subscribers and 6.3 billion views. This is the account that has David Dobrik's old vlogs.

In August 2016, he created a second YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the channel has over 8.5 million subscribers and more than 872 million views.

David Dobrik's movies and TV shows

Apart from being a sacksful YouTuber, the lad is also a talented actor. Currently, he has more than ten acting credits. Some of his popular TV shows include:

David's Vlog (2015-2020)

(2015-2020) Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduatio n (2019)

n (2019) Airplane Mode (2019)

(2019) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

(2019) FML Taylor (2016)

(2016) Prank U (2015)

(2015) The Honest Show (2015)

(2015) An Interrogation (2015)

In 2019, he was a judge on Nickelodeon’s musical TV show named America's Most Musical Family. He sat on the bench alongside Debbie Gibson and Ciara. He also took the same role on the 9th season of Chopped Junior.

David Dobrik's merch

He also sells a collection of shirts, hats, bottoms, and hoodies to his fans. The price of most of his products ranges between $10 and $30. However, you can visit the site to get more information about the products and their prices.

David Dobrik's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the internet sensation has a staggering net worth of $25 million. Moreover, the figure has been tremendously growing over the years, making him one of the richest and fast-rising YouTubers.

How did David Dobrik become rich? He makes his money by creating online content. His YouTube channels are among the most subscribed at the moment. Also, he has appeared in a few notable TV shows. In addition, he owns a merch that seems to pay off well.

Where does he live? David Dobrik's house is in Sherman Oaks, California. He bought the house at $9 million.

Who is David Dobrik dating?

Currently, he is presumed to be single. However, he has been married once been in a relationship with two know ladies. Dobrik’s marriage stills remain to be one of the most confusing and controversial ones. In 2019, he married Lorraine Nash, Jason Nash’s mother.

Dobrik married Lorraine Nash in 2019 and they were together for one month. Photo: @daviddobrik

Source: Instagram

Lorraine was David Dobrik’s wife for around one month. However, the short union attracted mixed reactions from netizens due to their wide age difference.

He has also dated fellow YouTuber, Liza Koshy. David Dobrik and Liza Koshy dated for approximately three years (2015-2018). Also, some people have been speculating that Natalie Mariduena is David Dobrik's girlfriend.

Natalie is popularly known for being David Dobrik's assistant. At the moment, she is not working as an assistant for him. However, David Dobrik and Natalie have been spotted together on a few occasions. Unfortunately, none of them has come out to deny or verify the rumours.

Dobrik is one of the greatest online content creators. The internet sensation has earned an enormous following over the years due to his entertaining videos. Overall, David Dobrik's net worth is a result of persistence, consistency, and diligence.

