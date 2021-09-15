Juicy Uzalo teasers for October 2021 are finally here, and the show is getting more engrossing by the day. The battle for control of KwaMashu takes a new trajectory, and friends turn against one another. While some Uzalo cast members wear a front and look innocent, their sins are brought to light. So, check out the hints in these teasers for more.

As the Uzalo storyline unfolds, the show mirrors and unveils the rot in society. Religious leaders are dragged into worldly wars, and they engage in the most despicable deeds. Some cast members manipulate those close to them, and others constantly live in fear of their enemies striking. Uzalo teasers for October 2021 depict the rollercoaster of the events in the oncoming episodes.

Uzalo teasers for October 2021

Recent Uzalo episodes revealed Nkunzi's desire to start his distillery business. Sibonelo equally made the bold step of planning another heist despite the risks involved. Njeza and Sibonelo's relationship faced a series of bumps, and Nosipho nearly opted out. Check out these highlights for more information on how the events will unfold.

Episode 150 - Friday, 1st of October 2021

Nyawo struggles to deal with the pros and cons of ukujola, and MaMlambo feels rejuvenated after praying. Elsewhere, Nosipho's event is a success, although unsettled differences between her and Njeza resurface.

Episode 151 - Monday, 4th of October 2021

Nyawo realizes how difficult it is for him to meet all his girlfriend's needs, and Sibonelo makes the bold step of going into a heist alone. Nosipho decides to get back at her foes, although she is met by unsuspecting fury that leaves her reeling in pain.

Episode 152 - Tuesday, 5th of October 2021

Nosipho loses control of her emotions and breaks down in front of Njeza, and MaMlambo does a despicable thing by hiding the baby from abazalwane. The diamond heist goes ahead as planned.

Episode 153 - Wednesday, 6th of October 2021

Nyawo realizes the need to take drastic steps to save his pocket, and MaMlambo reaches out to the police for advice regarding the baby issue but gets an unexpected response. The diamond heist goes on with no care whether Sibonelo's team is ready.

Episode 154 - Thursday, 7th of October 2021

Nosipho and Njeza finally bury the hatchet, and Hlelo's demons haunt her. Mondli stumbles upon crucial evidence, and Sibonelo and his team are left in a messy scene.

Episode 155 - Friday, 8th of October 2021

MaMlambo welcomes a new member of her family, and Njeza plays knight in shining armour. Sibonelo does something that draws the attention of the cops.

Episode 156 - Monday, 11th of October 2021

Nkunzi makes an anonymous donation to support Gabisile in her course. Meanwhile, Nosipho forces Njeza to attend the couple seminar, although the outcome is disastrous.

Episode 157 - Tuesday, 12th of October 2021

Sibonelo's problems heighten, and the pressure gets out of hand. Njeza beats Nosipho again, and a furious Nosipho decides to buy a gun!

Episode 158 - Wednesday, 13th of October 2021

Gabisile and Nkunzi's friendship grows stronger by the day, and the board members are not impressed by Pastor Gwala's announcement. Sbu expresses his opinion about gender-based violence to Njeza.

Episode 159 - Thursday, 14th of October 2021

Nosipho is shocked by what she discovers as she goes through the Mjolo app, and Hlelo overhears the Shlobos talking about MaMlambo's inexplainable baby. Raphael's demands eat Sibonelo up.

Episode 160 - Friday, 15th of October 2021

Sibonelo comes up with a genius plan to get rid of Raphael once and for all. Njeza opens up to Nosipho about his past and how it influenced who he is today. Mrs Madlala suggests it is time to get control of the matter by reporting it to the police. Nkunzi spoils Gabisile by taking her out on multiple dates.

Episode 161 - Monday, 18th of October 2021

The police show up to arrest Raphael, and he realizes he has been set up.

Episode 162 - Tuesday, 19th of October 2021'

Raphael threatens Sibonelo, and Hlelo finds where her baby is, and MaMlambo is locked up.

Episode 163 - Wednesday, 20th of October 2021

MaMlambo is perplexed to learn that her act of kindness might land her into serving 15 years in prison. Nosipho defends Njeza's abusive character, and Gabisile has a difficult time recognizing and receiving love.

Episode 164 - Thursday, 21st of October 2021

Nkunzi insists on fighting to win Gabisile over, and MaMlambo is shocked by what she discovers about Hlelo. Another fight ensues between Njeza and Nosipho, and it nearly results in death.

Episode 165 - Friday, 22nd of October 2021

Sibonelo hits another brick wall, and Nosipho's attempts to reach out to her family do not bear fruit. The day has finally come for Hlelo and MaMlambo to bear the consequences of their actions. Meanwhile, Gabisile blames herself for Hlelo's situation.

Episode 166 - Monday, 25th of October 2021

Sibonelo struggles to find a genuine buyer for the diamonds, and Pastor Gwala meets another hurdle as he attempts to implement his plan. There is something unusual about Mr Mbatha.

Episode 167 - Tuesday, 26th of October 2021

The abazalwane congregate to pray for Njeza and Nosipho's relationship, and Sibonelo seeks help to find a buyer for the stolen diamonds. Gabisile makes the bold step of reaching out to an unlikely suspect for help in Hlelo's case.

Episode 168 - Wednesday, 27th of October 2021

Njeza creeps into Nosipho's life, and Gabisile runs out of ideas about Hlelo's situation and how to help her out. Mr Mbatha wears a serious front and even hires staff to help him. However, Vusi discovers damning details that could blow Mr Mbatha's cover!

Episode 169 - Thursday, 28th of October 2021

MaMlambo attempts to convince Nosipho to attend the gender-based violence sessions to no avail, and Sibonelo shows Nkunzi the distillery money. Elsewhere, Njeza and Sbu pressure Sibonelo to give them a share of the money he raised from the stolen diamonds.

Episode 170 - Friday, 29th of October 2021

A frustrated Pastor Gwala wonders what God's plan is for the people of KwaMashu, and Nosipho finally attends one of the GBV sessions, giving her a new perspective of her life. Elsewhere, Sibonelo unintentionally turns his closest friends into enemies.

Nosipho

Nosipho and Njeza agree to turn a new leaf. However, their relationship faces another series of bumps, and Njeza becomes violent. Nosipho insists on making things work by convincing Njeza to accompany her to the seminar. However, he declines and instead stirs another fight and nearly kills her. A devastated Nosipho purchases a gun to protect herself.

Later, she gathers the courage to attend a gender-based violence seminar and is shocked by what she learns. Is this information enough to convince her to get out of the manipulative relationship?

MaMlambo

MaMlambo keeps Hlelo's baby a secret and even hides him from abazalwane. Her actions cause a lot of concern, and when things get out of hand, she reaches out to the police. However, the police give her an unexpected response.

MaMlambo is arrested, and when she is arraigned in court, she is appalled to learn she risks spending 15 years in prison. How will she convince the court to acquit her?

Uzalo teasers for October 2021 are a testament to the juicy drama awaiting you in the oncoming episodes. You cannot afford to miss out on any of the events. Tune in to SABC1 on Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

