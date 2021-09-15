Caf President Patrice Motsepe Urges Open Discussions on World Cup Every 2 Years

Patrice Motsepe is asking for people to be open-minded when it comes to holding the FIFA World Cup every two years

The idea has been proposed by FIFA and some football federations are not happy with it because of calendar football

Arsene Wenger also took the time to explain why FIFA thinks it's a good idea to hold the competition more regularly

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe says that people should have open discussions about possibly hosting the FIFA World Cup every two years.

Motsepe is seen as a steadfast partner of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF gives a sizeable democratic coalition inside the association, with 54 of its 211 individuals.

“CAF is of the view that at this stage, what is most important is for the discussions and deliberations to continue taking place in an open-minded manner and with the objective of doing what is in the best interest of all Member Associations, the Confederations, football players and other stakeholders worldwide,” said Motsepe according to SABC News.

Reuters reports that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has invited FIFA's plausibility study for the plans, while the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said it was conceivably open to the thought.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has censured the proposition, saying it was "exceptionally unviable" and would overpower the football schedule.

European soccer's administering body UEFA additionally dismissed the thought, cautioning that its individuals could blacklist the World Cup if the plans continue.

FIFA Chief of Global Development Arsene Wenger explained why FIFA wants to go ahead with hosting a World Cup every two years.

"The goal is to keep improving the quality of football by increasing the frequency of competitions, alongside an improvement to the laws of the game. The international calendar will remain stable until 2024, since it’s already set," he explained.

