Getroud met Rugby Teasers for October 2021: Liam returns to the Stryders

It is a new month, and KykNET is up at it again with this latest Getroud met Rugby series. If you have been following the show, you will agree that this is one soap opera whose time must not be traded for any other thing because of the exciting scenes that trail it. With lots of suspense and creativity characterised by this show, it amasses more viewers by the day. So, what does this TV show hold for this month? Getroud Met Rugby teasers give a sneak peek.

The cast members of Getroud met Rugby. Photo: @Getroud Met Rugby - kykNET

Source: UGC

Getroud met Rugby is an Afrikaans-language title meaning married to rugby. It centres around four star players in the Johannesburg rugby team and their wives, who were eventually involved in different interconnected scandals. For instance, Nesie and Lienkie's efforts to win a competition does not yield the expected result. So, what do you think they resolve to do? This month's soapie series have mind-blowing scenes you must not miss.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for October 2021

October 2021's Getroud met Rugby teasers introduce you to Liam's inability to stick to his decisions. Besides, Kristien wants to grow her business while Amanda has something planned out. But then, will Liam find peace after going back to the Stryders? Check the teasers below to find out.

Episode 55 - Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Kristien and Amanda are at loggerheads, while Renate is planning something for the concert. But, unfortunately, Liam and The Stryders are still at war against each other.

Episode 56 - Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Liam calls off his association with the Stryders while Renate displays her newly discovered talent. However, Bart is making things difficult for Kristien.

Episode 57 - Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Renate, Bibi, and Magda practice together. Besides, the Pompom discovers Candice and Liam, while Liam proves to be a handful for Amanda.

Episode 58 - Wednesday. 6th of October, 2021

Jana saves Magda and Bibi. Meanwhile, Kristien wishes to grow her business while Liam's mother arrives for a visit.

Episode 59 - Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Ronnie goes to the clinic, and Simon takes care of the kids alone. On the other hand, Meyer and Ryno become acquainted.

Episode 60 - Friday, 8th of October, 2021

Ivy is remorseful about Ronnie's situation, while the Stryders organise a charity event in honour of organ donation. Liam goes back to the Stryders.

Meyer is in a dark place about Ryno. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 61 - Monday, 11th of October, 2021

Meyer is in a dark place about Ryno, while Nesie uncovers Pottie's novelty. Nevertheless, Liam pays Ronnie a hospital visit.

Episode 62 - Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

Meyer wishes to come out clean to Ryno. But, while Buks takes a shot at the ten nails, Ivy finds it hard to bury the hatchet with Ronnie.

Episode 63 - Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

Simon believes that Renate is too protective of Regardt, while Meyer attempts to overcome his affection for Ryno.

Episode 64 - Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

Lulu receives a pleasant surprise while Bart's past haunts him. Elsewhere, Blitz and Buks team up for the competition.

Episode 65 - Friday, 15th of October, 2021

Ryno and Liam's former boyfriend meets. However, Detective Breytenbach goes to the stadium while Lulu plans a date with a former lover.

Episode 66 - Monday, 18th of October, 2021

Fafa and Schalks get huge news. Meanwhile, Nesie arranges everything for Buks' campaign, but then, Ryno is vexed about Meyer.

Episode 67 - Tuesday, 19th of October, 2021

Nesie and Lienkie compete in the sexiest man category of the event, while bad news reaches Liam. Elsewhere, Lulu introduces Anja and Nico.

Episode 68 - Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021

Lienkie and Nexie's competition becomes fierce, while Lulu decides about Nico. On the other hand, Kristien returns to her job.

Episode 69 - Thursday, 21st of October, 2021

Nesie tutors Buks on the art of looking sexy. Nico and Simon meet, while Fafa and Schalk get huge news.

Episode 70 - Friday, 22nd of October, 2021

The atmosphere between Ryno and Meyer is tense. Schalk meets up with Bart's spy. Maryke tries to lecture Renate about her hatred for germ.

The atmosphere between Ryno and Meyer is tense. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 71 - Monday, 25th of October, 2021

Ivy attempts to make Candice have a change of mind, while Ryno and Meyer go their separate ways. Nevertheless, Simon is concerned about Anja's new lover.

Episode 72 - Tuesday, 26th of October, 2021

Renate and Simon invite Nico and Lulu over to a braai. Elsewhere, Ronnie seeks Candice's forgiveness, while Nesie and Lienkie's competition becomes fiercer than before.

Episode 73 - Wednesday, 27th of October, 2021

Nesie and Lienkie get sad news regarding the competition. Elsewhere, Simon thinks Nico is threatening, and Ryno visits Meyer.

Episode 74 - Thursday, 28th of October, 2021

Amanda rolls out her plans' execution. But, unfortunately, Buks and Blitz are caught, and as it is, Simon has had enough of Renate and can not take any more.

Episode 75 - Friday, 29th of October, 2021

Simon gets hold of Renate and the baby. Elsewhere, Meyer and Ryno go on their first formal date. Also, Lulu is a bit scared about how things are going really fast between herself and Nico.

Meyer

Meyer falls in love with a lady after their first meeting. However, he is conflicted about how to profess his love to the woman of his dreams. His inability to voice out his love leads to tension in his friendship and attempts to shrug off the feeling but to no avail. Unfortunately, the relationship hits a brick wall, and Meyer calls it quits, although it is only for a while.

Nesie and Lienkie

Nesie and Lienkie attempt to outdo each other at a competition for the sexiest man. They employed different tactics, some of which are quite ugly. Notwithstanding, the competition between them reaches a crescendo, which breeds tension between them. In the end, despite their effort, they both receive depressing news about the competition.

After reading through the Getroud met Rugby teasers for this month's episodes, what do you think? Then, get ready to join millions of other viewers as the series broadcasts on kykNET at 18h00 from Mondays to Fridays.

READ ALSO: Isono Teasers for October 2021: Can Gabriel ensure Mary's downfall?

Briefly.co.za highlighted what to expect in Isono teasers for October 2021. For instance, find out how Mary manages to gain the people's admiration with her publicity stunt in her bid to win the local council elections.

Also, get to know how Makwande determines to find his dad and how his plans to get back in the game are ruined by Zoleka, while his efforts of self-distraction yield terrible consequences.

Source: Briefly.co.za