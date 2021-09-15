Muvhango teasers for October 2021: Vho-Masindi's family finds a kidney donor

Phusuphusu and Borosi want to use Mulalo as a human sacrifice to stop him from exposing the royal family's secret. Vho-Masindi later tells Azwindini what she did in Mulalo's hotel room. Will Mulalo donate his kidney to Vho-Masindi after discovering what she did? Muvhango teasers for October 2021 unveil more details.

There are more juicy scenes in the October episodes of Muvhango. For instance, Gugu faces sexual harassment charges for dating Vhutshilo. Vhutshilo is determined to be with her. However, Itseng misinterprets his actions and assumes that Vhutshilo loves her.

Muvhango's cast members are dedicated to provide viewers with the best entertainment ever. Ndiwavho and Shudu are at the mercy of racism at school. These characters' lives remind Mzansi of the racist education system. Black people were subjected to in the apartheid regime.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 3916

Londo is Hulisani's half brother, and he is after his life insurance money. Phusuphusu and Borosi plan to use Mulalo as a human sacrifice, for he wants to expose the royals' secrets through a video. Gugu gets attached to Vhutshilo after spending an intimate night with him.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 3917

Gugu fears getting charged with a sexual crime, and Rendani puts Londo in his place. Meanwhile, the royals receive devastating information about Vho-Masindi, Itseng returns, and Mulalo notices something weird beneath his bed at the hotel.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 3918

Londo's manipulation does not work on Rendani. James lashes out at Itseng for provoking Imani. Murder accusations fill the air while Vho-Masindi's life is in danger.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 3919

Vho-Masindi's family is desperately looking for a kidney donor to save her life. They are unaware that someone they know is a compatible donor. Gugu goes against her principles for Vhutshilo, and the naive Rendani does not notice that Londo downloaded a suspicious file on her laptop.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 3920

Londo hacks Rendani's computer, and Vhutshilo helps Gugu overcome a challenging situation. Azwindini discovers that Mulalo can be a compatible kidney donor for Vho-Masindi.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 3921

Vhutshilo and Gugu are caught up in a moment of passion. Meanwhile, Londo steals Dukathole's money, and Azwindini later disciplines Borosi and Phusuphusu.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 3922

Londo makes Tendamudzimu change his mind about Rendani's cleansing rituals. Mulalo requests a lump sum of money in exchange for his kidney. Elsewhere, the past strengthens Vhutshilo and Itseng's relationship.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 3923

Vho-Mukondeleli and Hangwani plan to control Gizara. Meanwhile, Rendani takes the risk, and Susan's patience reaches its limit.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 3924

The racist teacher makes school life a living hell for Ndiwavho and Shudu. Rendani discovers the suspicious bank transactions, and Shaz suspects that Itseng loves Vhutshilo. Vho-Masindi later tells Azwindini what she did in Mulalo's hotel room.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 3925

Tendamudzimu leads the cops to Rendani's apartment. Elsewhere, Imani catches Vhutshilo and Gugu in a questionable position. Itseng later begins to pursue Vhutshilo, believing he is in love with her.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 3926

Imani is shocked to meet Gugu's boyfriend when she visits her without notice. The school almost suspends Nidwavho for being rebellious, and the royals are crushed when the media broadcasts Rendani's arrest.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 3927

Imani catches Tshereletso in a mistake, and Ndiwavho endures racism at school. Meanwhile, Hangwani discovers the man Vhutshilo is dating.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 3928

Rendani regrets forcing Tshireletso to tell her the secret. Ndiwavho plans to expose the racism that is happening at school. Susan argues with Gugu for exploiting Vhutshilo.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 3929

James requests that Imani makes Itseng understand that he cares about her. Meanwhile, a desperate new mother counts on other mums' support as she strives to save her daughter. A sweet romance turns sour.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 3930

Ndiwavho stages a protest when she learns that the school wants to expel her. Susan advises Vhutshilo to cut ties with Gugu after Gugu terminates his internship contract. Unfortunately, he loves her to death. Tshireletso plans to harm Rendani when Hangwani informs the police that she is missing.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 3931

Ndiwavho publicly criticizes Tendamudzimu for not supporting her. Rendani begs Tshireletso to free her, and Vhutshilo meditates upon his relationship with Gugu.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 3932

Tendamudzimu faces a life-changing situation, and someone files a sexual harassment complaint against Gugu. Ndiwavho's riots lead to unexpected consequences.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 3933

Tendamudzimu discovers that his plan will soon be exposed when Moipone returns home. A fight breaks out when Vho-Masindi discovers that Vho-Mukondeleli stole something from her. Meanwhile, the police retrieve a corpse from Kgosi's hotel room.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 3934

Vho-Mukondeleli is enraged when Vho-Masindi gets rid of Mulalo's pictures. The police arrest Kgosi as a murder suspect, and Mpho feels as if she has been electrocuted when she touches Moipone.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 3935

An unpleasant surprise welcomes James at home. The old matriarch decides that it is time for revenge. Meanwhile, Hangwani gives Kgosi an ultimatum.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 3936

Moipone fears Mantwa might expose the secret when Tendamudzimu stops at the house to see Mantwa and the baby. Marang and Kgosi move into the hotel. Kgosi later ignores Marang's advice about reconciling with KK, and Mpho plans a memorial ceremony for her missing child.

Rendani

Londo downloads a suspicious file on her computer and also hacks the device. Rendani later discovers questionable bank transactions. Londo makes Tendamudzimu stop Rendani's cleansing rituals.

The royals are shocked when they learn about Rendani's arrest from the media. Tendamudzimu is behind her arrest. Hangwani reports later to the police a missing person when Tshireletso kidnaps her.

Kgosi

The police arrest him when they find a corpse in his hotel room. Hangwani gives him a tough condition, and Marang pleads with him to make peace with KK in vain.

Watch the enticing episodes of Muvhango teasers for October 2021 on SABC2. The channel airs the series on weekdays at 21h00. You will love it.

