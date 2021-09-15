Waiting for Love teasers for October 2021: Kamini is stabbed!

The Waiting for Love teasers for October are finally here! Kamini and Madhav get intimate on a phone call while the Madhur's settle on a wedding date. Kamini is stalked, evades the stalker but is then stabbed! The October episodes for Waiting for Love are as enticing as ever. Get a glimpse of what to expect this October.

There is a cooking competition, but who will come out victorious? Rajmaata is concerned about the divorce papers, and later on, Madhav receives the divorce documents. What will be the outcome of the divorce? Waiting for Love October teasers highlights this and much more.

Waiting for Love October 2021 teasers

Arunoday and his family manage to escape the income tax department's car. Will their escape be successful? Rana schemes against Kamini and wants to put her on the radar of the police department. Will her strategy bear any fruit? Find out Suman's role in making Kamini get located by the police in these teasers.

Friday, 1st October 2021 - Episode 21/22

Rajmaata tells Prathap about her panic towards Vijaylakshmi, and soon after, Madhav makes an appearance at a book function to surprise Kamini.

Kamini and Madhav go head to head in a cooking competition. Later on, Vijayalakshmi manipulates Madhav into believing that his daughter despises him.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021 - Episode 23/24

Madhav requests that Vijayalakshmi visits Rajgarh, at the same time, Vijayalakshmi schemes against Kamini.

Rajmaata is concerned about the divorce documents while the Mathur's face issues with the income tax situation. Will they be privy to Rana's involvement in their problems?

Sunday, 3rd October 2021 - Episode 25/26

Madhav is taken aback when he discovers that his signature is on the receipt. Elsewhere, Kamini gets a fantastic world tour offer which she cannot decline. Later on, she and Madhav get intimate on a steamy phone call.

Rahul's better half Rohini makes a scene on the sets putting all the blame on Kamini. At the same time, Shekar, a news reporter, gets to the sets. Is Kamini's reputation being dragged in the mud once more?

Monday, 4th October 2021 - Episode 27/28

Madhav gets the divorce documents while Rajmaata and the Mathur's confirm the wedding dates. Elsewhere, Arunoday receives a hint that there is a planned IT raid on Kamini.

Arunoday confides in his spouse about the hint he got from Raghu. Meanwhile, Kamini leaves for Delhi, and Suyash treads on her heels.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021 - Episode 29/30

Kamini and Madhav discover they are being followed and manage to get away from Suyash after locating them at a hotel. Unfortunately, Kamini is stabbed by an unknown assailant. Will she survive the knife attack?

Kamini lands herself in a difficult spot when she is informed about the income tax raid. Nonetheless, she decides to go back to her home and be by her parent's side. Will Arunoday allow her to do this?

Wednesday, 6th October 2021 - Episode 31/32

Arunoday blames the department workers for incompetence; luckily, Karanveer comes to save the day and offers to purchase tickets for the Mathurs.

Rana requests that the IT officer follow Kamini's every move. Soon after, he screams at Suyash for the news that is being shown on his channel. Why is he angry about it?

Thursday, 7th October 2021 - Episode 33/34

Arunoday and his family can get away from the vehicle of the income tax department. Arunoday stops Kamini from buting things for her wedding. What is the reason for this?

As Rana reveals the scheme to put Kamini on the radar of the IT department, Vijayalakshmi discloses her scheme to bring down Madhav.

Friday, 8th October 2021 - Episode 35/36

Rana and Vijayalakshmi plan against Madhav and Kamini, and at the same time, the priest discovers that Kamini is getting married.

Suman pushes Kamini to switch her cell phone on and use a video call to perform puja for the couple. Using this, the tax department was successful in tracing where she is.

Kamini

In the teasers above, she is surprised by Madhav at a book event, and later they compete in a cooking contest. Elsewhere Vijayalakshmi schemes against her. Good news is on the horizon when she is given a world tour offer. But will her plans be ruined when the press is present as Rohini ruins her reputation?

Madhav

He requests that Vijayalakshmi visits Rajgarh at a time when Vijayalakshmi convinced him that his daughter hates him. He is shocked when he discovers his signature on the receipt, and later on, the divorce documents are delivered to him. Is he aware of the plan against him by Rana and Vijayalakshmi?

