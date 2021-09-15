Stuart Baxter still thinks that his front three of Khama Billiat, Samir Nurkovic and Keagan Dolly will do well

After a disappointing game against Mamelodi Sundowns, Baxter has not given up on his goalscorers just yet

The coach also touched on how he feels about his latest addition to the squad, Austin Dube and says he'll improve

Kaizer Chiefs are currently not living up to expectations after they made big signings during the transfer window. The front three attack of Khama Billiat, Samir Nurkovic and Keagan Dolly have not been delivering the goals that are needed to compete.

During the DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs could not capitalise on their chances. There were too many opportunities to get back into the game but they were not taken, like Lebogang Manyama's missed penalty in the second half.

Dolly and Billiat are ball-playing aggressors, while Nurkovic has an actual presence physically. Currently, the Serbian is fizzling according to The Citizen. It has been frustrating for Nurkovic who is looking like a shadow of his former self, he has been struggling to score goals.

Baxter explained his tactics and still thinks that his front three will produce the results that are needed. He also touched on how he's disappointed about the game against Sundowns.

"I think they are a good complement (for each other) and that is why I am disappointed one of the front three didn’t score on Sunday," said Baxter.

Meanwhile, according to The South African, Stuart Baxter has high hopes for his new defender Austin Dube.

"Austin is going to be a good player. At times he showed that he is going to be a decent player for us. It was a tough one for him. He will have to reflect on it and improve, same as everybody else. I think Austin is a good lad, a good professional and he will improve," he said.

Stuart Baxter wants to only focus on positive after Mamelodi Sundowns loss

Briefly News previously reported that despite admitting that their defending was inept in their Saturday loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter ranked Amakhosi's performance as the best against the Tshwane giants since he took over.

Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns, while Lebogang Manyama, who came on to replace Sifiso Hlanti in the 74th minute, missed a penalty that could have dragged Chiefs back into the game at Loftus Versfeld.

"I don’t think I have ever been in a game against Sundowns where we’ve been as well in the game and as dominant as we were at times on Sunday," said Baxter according to SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za