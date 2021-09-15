The fake it till you make it slogan has become a livelihood in the world that we inhabit. It is alarming how the internet has grown to be a significant source of income all around the globe. Think about it, does the internet reveal the real you or the masked you? If you choose to become an internet personality, how far is too far in matters of authenticity? World-known internet personality and rapper Tana Mongeau is our focus today. What is her net worth? How did she get there? Discover some interesting facts about her here.

She has dated Jake Paul and Bella Thorne. Photo: @Tana Mongeau

Source: Twitter

Tana is a triple-threat lady who has stormed the internet with her life stories, music, and acting skills. She is famous for her YouTube channel series Storytimes. The initial popularity is what caused her to stretch further in creating more content through music and acting. The Big question is, what is her net worth?

Tana Mongeau profiles

Birth name : Tana Mongeau

: Tana Mongeau Date of birth : 24th June 1998

: 24th June 1998 Place of birth : Las Vegas, Nevada

: Las Vegas, Nevada Tana Mongeau Age : 23

: 23 Gender: Female

Female Nationality : American

: American Parents : Rick and Rebecca

: Rick and Rebecca Marital status : Not married

: Not married Tana Mongeau Movies and TV shows : Tana turns 21, Escape the Night, TanaCon, The Truth about TanaCon

: Tana Mongeau Career : Internet personality, Social media influencer

: Internet personality, Social media influencer Tana Mongeau Net worth : $ 4 million

: $ 4 million Tana Mongeau Instagram : @tanamongeau

: @tanamongeau Tana Mongeau Facebook : @Tana Mongeau

: @Tana Mongeau Tana Mongeau Twitter: @tanamongeau

Tana Mongeau profiles

How old is Tana Mongeau? She was born on the 24th of June 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Rick and Rebecca. Rick had a swimming pool cleaning business while Rebecca was a housewife. She has no siblings; her family is a trio.

They moved around a lot when she was young different Sin City neighbourhoods. This moving and change became strenuous because of the recurrent fights between her parents. The arguing that she used to overhear weighed her down to a point where she felt her parents were unfit for her.

Family outings were hard growing up. I feel like my dad was... peak level embarrassing, whether he was screaming at me or just cheap and rude. Conceivably as an outlet for her hardships, she started a YouTube channel.

Tana Mongeau career

People's Choice Awards, November 2019 at The Barker Hangar Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

In 2015, she uploaded her first YouTube video, Hairdresser from Hell? Afterwards, she uploaded weekly vlogs, telling of her unique and candid stories about her life. However, most of her fame is from her YouTube series Storytime, which impressed most of her viewers who loved her style of telling tales.

A year after she began doing YouTube Videos, she had gained many viewers and she collaborated with other internet personalities such as Cody Ko, who made her videos more appealing.

Scandal!

Her career was growing and stabilising until she encountered her first big scandal in 2017. Mongeau tweeted about fellow YouTuber iDubbz and some insulting comments that he had made. However, there was a twist and turn to all this when some old videos of her having similar words came to light, and her viewers thought she was a hypocrite.

She apologised to the public for being inconsiderate;

I have made so many mistakes, and even at 18, I am still trying to learn. I intend on owning up to everything, and I am hoping you will forgive me.

It did not take long before she was back on track with her viewers, who had a lot more to say about her. Her career grew into something bigger. She ventured into producing singles and was featured in a few YouTube series. A few of them are Shane and Friends, Escape in the Night, In Filter, and Maury.

Who is Tana Mongeau dating?

The social media influencer's dating life has not been a bed of roses. In September 2017, she tweeted that she wanted to date Bella Thorne next.

Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne

The two met at the Life is Beautiful music festival in Vegas following her public declaration. They took a photo during that event, and she confessed that the image was life-changing to her. They started dating in the same year, and they were in a relationship till late February 2019.

At the Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 with Bella Thorne on August 19, in Wantagh, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Tana Mongeau and Brad

Their relationship was shaky, and even before they broke up, she had been close to Brad, a Justin Bieber look alike. She and Brad started dating officially in February 2019 after Bella Thorne posted how Tana was fake and unreliable. Brad was Tana Mongeau boyfriend till April 2019 where she posted that Brad was unfaithful to her.

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

A while after her breakup with Brad, she began dating celebrity Jake Paul, he even became Tana Mongeau's husband at the end of July 2019. However, their marriage was not legal. Jake Paul, said they wanted their relationship to be open and take it one day at a time. In 2020, the couple got divorced.

With Jake Paul at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presely Ann

Source: Getty Images

Tana Mongeau Net worth

As of 2021, her networth stands at $4 million. On 26th July 2021, the Tana Mongeau podcast began, and it has managed to be among the top 10 most rated podcasts on iTunes.

She has been controversial since she came onto the YouTube scene and she has maintained her fans by being such an amazing storyteller.

READ ALSO: Bob Dylan’s net worth age, children, wife, songs, albums, religion, profile

Briefly.co.za published an article on Bob Dylan. Why is Bob Dylan important? The American singer, songwriter, artist, and author is a household name considering his success careerwise, reflected financially. How old is Bob Dylan? Read everything there is to know about the celebrity, including his age, family, net worth, and songs.

Source: Briefly.co.za