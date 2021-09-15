Curse of the Sands Teasers for October 2021: Why did Amar stab Mohini?

If you are a fan of romantic Hindu soapie dramas, you will agree that the Curse of the Sands series has increased your love for this genre. When lovers from over five centuries ago arrive in the 21st century to continue their pursuit for love while chasing vendettas, you know you are in for a great flow of cultural entertainment and education. Check the Curse of the Sands teasers for October below to get yourself ready for the upcoming episodes of this series.

As much as love is beautiful, it can be dangerous if you become engrossed with or catch the fancy of supernatural beings with good and evil powers. The Curse of the Sands teasers for October continues Amar, Shiv, and Ananya’s love triangle. Who will eventually win Ananya’s heart between Shiv and Amar, and at what cost? The show promises to be a great watch this month.

Curse of the Sands teasers for September 2021

Prateek Harma’s supernatural romantic Curse of the Sands Indian television drama continues to air on Zee World. The fascinating storyline has had its viewers glued to their television screens for years, and the loyalty continues to increase. You can catch a glimpse of the monthly suspense that comes with each episode by checking out the Curse of the Sands teasers.

Episode 145 - Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Ananya presents a gift to Shiv and fantasises about their wedding, while Amar adorns her bedroom with balloons to make Ananya happy. Elsewhere, Chaya executes one of her plans to foil Dadi’s schemings, and unfortunately, Ananya becomes unconscious because Ketki filled the balloons with poisonous gas.

Episode 146 - Saturday, 2nd of October, 2021

Shiv and Mohini conversations leave Amar deeply in thought. Meanwhile, Chaya’s schemes help Mohini to stay out of bottle imprisonment while Girja takes her place. Then, Amar is determined to execute Shiv, but Chaya tells Mohini about it, while Amar vows to murder Mohini for attempting to stop the execution of his plan.

Episode 147 - Sunday, 3rd of October, 2021

Ananya is annoyed with Shiv about the present he gifted Amar, while Mohini is remorseful about her actions and is determined to rescue Amar and Shiv. However, Ananya is visibly excited about Shiv’s surprise, whereas Mohini could not discover the next phase of Amat’s plans.

Episode 148 - Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Amar informs Ananya that they have to marry no matter what happens or how they go about it. But then, while Amar devises a plan to kill Mohini, Mohini demands that Shiv should get married to Ananya. As a result, Ananya places a curse on Shiv for his choices.

Episode 149 - Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Mohini helps Shiv to locate Amar; Shiv attacks Amar while in his evil form. Finally, however, Sunanda requests the members of the family to get Shiv and Ananya married. At this point, Devika and Shantanu appear, and the entire members of the family rejoice together.

Episode 150 - Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

Shiv is worried about Ananya, while Amar’s attempts at using Mehndi on Ananya are unsuccessful. Finally, Shiv and Ananya’s wedding ceremony commences, but then, the Pandit is prevented from continuing the next phase of the marriage ritual.

Episode 151 - Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Once the ritual begins, Shiv’s supernatural powers start to flow out of his body. Ananya moves to absorb the outflowing powers into her body but is shoved aside by Amar, who wants the power. After absorbing the power, Amar turns into a crumble of ashes. Eventually, Amar’s revival brings fear to Ananya when he is seen in Shiv’s room.

Episode 152 - Friday, 8th of October, 2021

Mohini gets stabbed by Amar, while Ananya is devastated after seeing Mohini’s true identity. Kamal places a curse on Dadi for cooperating with Mohini and Amar. However, Ananya narrates all that happened to Shiv when the latter returns home; however, Shiv also supports Mohini and Amar.

Ananya

Ananya is in love with someone, but another person wants that love at all costs. Things are not going smoothly in both relationships, and at some point, she has to choose between getting married to one of the men in love with her. After making her marital choices, the next step is the wedding ceremony, which has lots of drama. The man she is meant to marry begins to emit strange powers during the wedding rituals. The powers must be absorbed, but another man in love with her counters her attempt to do this.

Amar

Amar has overwhelming supernatural powers. He falls in love with a lady whose heart already belongs to another man, but he is undeterred. He continues to devise means of getting his wish, but someone is also planning to clog the wheel of his progress. Eventually, he resorts to threats and is determined to kill anyone in his way. He eventually carries out his threat by stabbing his antagonist. Finally, he absorbs the powers of his rival during the latter’s wedding ceremony and turns to ashes. Is this the end of his pursuit for love?

Do not forget to tune your television to Zee World to follow the new sets of intrigues that the Curse of the Sands Indian series offers its viewers this month. Nevertheless, if you are looking to get a sneak peek of the captivating twists in the upcoming episodes, the Curse of the Sands teasers for October 2021 shared above is your surest bet.

