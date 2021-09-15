Lady Lets Go of Her Posh Merc, Mzansi Applauds Her: 'You Did What You Had To'

A Mzansi woman is the toast of the town for her decision to bid her slick, posh Mercedes-Benz car goodbye

Peeps aired different sentiments, some practical, around owning a car and the financial burden it may present

The comments section was flooded with a flurry of mixed reactions, with almost 300 users chipping in

A Mzansi woman is the toast of the town for her decision to bid her slick, posh Mercedes-Benz car goodbye.

A picture of the engineering beauty was posted on Twitter as a user, @PaulinaM1306 let other users of the microblogging platform in on life without the Merc.

A Mzansi woman is the toast of the town for her decision to bid her slick, posh Mercedes-Benz car goodbye.

The caption read:

"Go well sthandwa…. Go well."

The reaction was astounding as the post drew both praise and sympathy from Mzansi, with the tweet attracting nearly 3 000 likes.

Saffas, however, flooded the comments section with a flurry of mixed reactions as almost 300 users chipped in.

Peeps aired different sentiments around owning a car and the financial burden it may present.

Other users justified why they would hold on to their cars despite difficult financial positions that, otherwise, may compel others to sell or trade.

Briefly News took a tour down the comments to bring readers some of the colourful reactions to the post.

@Edwinah52618060 wrote:

"If you were a guy I was gonna say you have balls. Not everyone can make that move. All the best to your financial freedom and success."

@_MrsKanye reacted:

"FOR ME, my car is a need. I work 50ks away from work and travelling using P transport costs me more than when using my car. I get home/work earlier."

@IsaniDenis noted:

"At least you sold it, unlike repossession, things will get better and you will buy a bigger 1."

@Your__Own_Risk shared:

"You did what you had to do and I salute that. God always rewards us for all the pain he puts us through, so what's coming will be better."

