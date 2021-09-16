How rich is Gavin Newsom? Gavin Newsom's net worth is interesting, considering he is the 40th governor of California and has served numerous public office roles. Other than politics, Gavin is an investor who has made a significant fortune from his businesses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the press while visiting Melrose Leadership Academy in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Gavin Newsom is a household name because of his impact on society while serving in various roles. He has reaped the fruits of his industriousness by amassing tens of millions of dollars in wealth over the years. Here is everything you need to know about his life journey, including origin, age, family, career, and net worth.

Gavin Newsom's profile

Full name : Gavin Christopher Newsom

: Gavin Christopher Newsom Date of birth : 10th October, 1967

: 10th October, 1967 Place of birth : San Francisco, California

: San Francisco, California Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Gavin Newsom's age : Will be turning 58 years old in 2021

: Will be turning 58 years old in 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Ancestry : 4th-generation San Franciscan

: 4th-generation San Franciscan Maternal great-grandfather : Scotsman Thomas Addis

: Scotsman Thomas Addis Parent s: William Alfred Newsom III and Tessa Menzies Thomas

s: William Alfred Newsom III and Tessa Menzies Thomas Siblings : One

: One Father-in-law : Ken Siebel

: Ken Siebel Religion : Practicing Catholic

: Practicing Catholic Schools attended : Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires, Notre Dame des Victoires, Redwood High School, Santa Clara University School

: Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires, Notre Dame des Victoires, Redwood High School, Santa Clara University School Height : 1.91 m

: 1.91 m Gavin Newsom's Twitter : @GavinNewsom

: @GavinNewsom Relationship status : Married

: Married Gavin Newsom's spouse : Jennifer Siebel

: Jennifer Siebel Children : Four

: Four Occupation : Politician and businessman

: Politician and businessman Gavin Newsom's party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Famous for : His political opinions and works

: His political opinions and works Net worth: $20 million

Gavin Newsom's biography

Governor Newsom is seen while visiting the community destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California on Aug 7, 2021. Photo: Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

William Alfred was a state appeals court judge, Getty Oil attorney and family trust administrator, while the mother was a bookkeeper and secretary. The governor has a sister called Hilary Newsom Callan.

Newsom's parents split when Christopher was two years old and officially divorced in 1972. As a result, Gavin and his sister were raised mainly by their mother.

Is Gavin Newsom related to Nancy Pelosi? Yes! Newsom's aunt, Barbara Newsom, was married to Ron Pelosi, the brother-in-law of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Gavin Newsom's education

Christopher went to the French-American bilingual school, Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires, for kindergarten and first grade. However, because of severe dyslexia, he transferred to Notre Dame des Victoires. He progressed to Redwood High School and graduated in 1985. He then joined Santa Clara University and graduated in 1989 with a BS degree in political science.

Career

Gavin worked several jobs in high school to support his family. After college, he founded PlumpJack Associates L.P (May 14, 1991) and PlumpJack Winery (1992) with Gordon Getty as an investor.

His political career began when he was appointed to a seat on the Parking and Traffic Commission when Willie Brown became mayor in 1995. He was elected the 42nd Mayor of San Francisco in 2003 after being on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to represent the second district from 1997.

Gavin was reelected to the mayor position in 2007, winning over 72% of the vote. He failed the gubernatorial campaign in 2009 but became the 49th Lieutenant Governor of California in 2010, a position that he was reelected to in 2014. In 2018, Gavin was elected Governor of California after defeating Republican John H. Cox.

Gavin Newsom's recall

California Gov. Newsom speaks during a No on the Recall campaign event. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Governor Christopher's policies, personal behavior, and response during the COVID-19 pandemic in California led to an attempt to recall him from office.

Gavin oversaw the sluggish initial rollout of vaccines, with California having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country by January 2021. Gavin Newsom's approval rating was down to 46%, with 48% disapproval based on February 2021 polls. Gavin Newsom's term ends in 2023.

Other engagements

Politics and business aside, Christopher hosted Gavin Newsom Show on Current TV from 2012 to 2013. He wrote the book Citizenville on using digital tools for democratic change that was published in 2013.

Gavin Newsom's wife

Who is Gavin Newsom's ex-wife? Gavin wed Kimberly Guilfoyle in December 2001. The ceremony took place at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, University of San Francisco. However, they officially parted ways on February 28, 2006, after jointly filing for divorce in January 2005.

Is Gavin Newsom married? Yes. After the divorce, Gavin started dating film director Jennifer Siebel in September 2006. The two got engaged in December 2007 and officiated their union in July 2008 in Stevensville, Montana.

Gavin Newsom's children

Christopher and Jennifer are blessed with children, daughters Montana Tessa and Brooklynn, and sons Hunter and Dutch William Siebel Newsom. The family currently lives in the California Governor's Mansion in Downtown Sacramento and has settled in the Fair Oaks area.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) stands with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom (L) and daughter Brooklynn Siebel Newsom (C). Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom's net worth

What is the net worth of Gavin? Gavin's wealth is approximately $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gavin Newsom's salary shows that he is currently the highest-paid governor in the nation out of the 50 governors. In 2020, Gavin was paid $209,747, according to Ballotpedia.

Gavin Newsom's net worth confirms that hard work, determination, and focus pay. After surviving the recall election that had him battling for his political life, Gavin is now focused on the coronavirus, vaccinations, and reopening schools, among other initiatives. We wish him all the best.

