SA Tennis Star Lloyd Harris Is Proud of His Run in the Us Open Grandslam

South African tennis player Lloyd Harris had a good run in the US Open and made it to the quarter-finals of the competition

Performing in Grandslams is always important and Harris delivered, making South Africa very proud of him

Even though he made it far in the US Open, Harris still thinks that beating Rafael Nadal was a greater achievement

Lloyd Harris, a South African tennis player, thinks reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open is his career highlight to date, even more so than defeating Rafael Nadal who is a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

After reaching the final eight of the year's final Grand Slam in New York, Harris has risen to a career-high ATP ranking of 31. In recent years, the 24-year-old Capetonian has steadily climbed the rankings, but in 2021, he has taken his game to new heights according to News24.

Harris also defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka at the Qatar Open, but his most memorable victory of the year came last month in Washington, DC, when he defeated Rafael Nadal.

While the victory over Nadal was unquestionably memorable, Harris feels his US Open performance, which netted him more than R6 million, will be even more significant.

"Obviously when you beat a legendary player like Rafa, who's achieved everything that he's achieved in his career, it's probably one of my most memorable matches that I've ever had," said Harris.

Lloyd Harris feels that the ‘Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal's nearly two-decade reign is coming to an end according to SowetanLIVE.

Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal have dominated the international scene for more than 18 years, winning 60 of the 72 Grand Slams played during that time.

