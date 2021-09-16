Borussia Dortmund Name Chelsea Striker They Want To Replace Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are preparing for life without Erling Haaland who is poised to leave the club next summer

Haaland came close to departing the German club this window, with Man City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid all linked

Reports suggest Dortmund are now keen to bring Timo Werner back to Germany to succeed the Norwegian hotshot

Werner has endured a difficult start to life since joining Chelsea from Leipzig, with the forward managing just six league goals last season

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly identified Chelsea striker Timo Werner as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters, with his goalscoring prowess attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

According to Metro UK, Dortmund are prepared to cash in on the Norwegian next summer having already recouped £73million from the sale of Jadon Sancho to Man United.

The Bundesliga club's chiefs are believed to be increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, and Chelsea's Werner has been placed in their shortlist of potential candidates to succeed the youngster.

Reports in Germany indicate Dortmund want to sign Werner despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

However, the German international will have to take a significant pay-cut on his current £17m-a-year salary if the deal has to materialise.

Werner had a difficult start to life in west London, managing just six goals in the Premier League in his debut season.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan has further raised concerns surrounding the German's position in Thomas Tuchel's team set up.

Werner is yet to score for the Blues this season and was an unused substitute as Lukaku powered the European champions to a 1-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

It is understood Dortmund contend the 25-year-old could rediscover his form in Germany and replicate his stunning form during his spell with RB Leipzig where he scored 95 goals in 159 appearances.

