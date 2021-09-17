Gavin Hunt Disappointed by Chippa United's Failure to Beat Royal AM

Still settling into his new role as the Chippa United head coach, Gavin Hunt feels that his club deserves more good results

Chippa United played against Royal AM and Hunt was not happy with losing all three points in the match at all

Hunt feels that his club could've got at least a point and is talking about how he feels being in the hot set as coach

Gavin Hunt's Chippa United were not able to get the result they needed against new club Royal AM and he's disappointed by this. Hunt feels that his club deserved at least one point in the difficult encounter.

The result was their first defeat in the DStv Premiership as they managed to collect all three points against Sekhukhune United and secured a draw against the almighty Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gavin Hunt feels that his charges deserved more from their game against Royal AM.

Source: Twitter

“It was really disappointing because we deserved more from the game but we couldn't get what we wanted," said Hunt according to TimesLIVE.

Gavin Hunt is currently under pressure because the owner of the club, Chippa Mpengesi is not very patient when it comes to poor results. He has sacked numerous coaches over the years because of that.

The 57-year-old coach is currently taking charge of his eighth PSL club since going into coaching. He will certainly be looking to be the first Chippa United coach to see out his contract according to KickOff.

Hunt said that he was disappointed with how the team played and now he sees where they will still be needing some improvement. After all, coaching is trial and error.

"For most of the game we played okay but obviously we lacked just a final ball in certain areas but we will keep grinding away. There’s a lot to improve, but I think we deserved more than what we got from this game," said Hunt.

Gavin Hunt finally opened up on his stint at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has finally spoken up about what happened at the club and what led to his ultimate sacking.

The now Chippa United coach had some very tough goals to meet and he felt that some of them might've been a little unrealistic.

Hunt's final game as Kaizer Chiefs coach was against Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership last season, however, the Chippa United head coach confirmed he was dismissed before that game.

Gavin Hunt claims he was fired after Kaizer Chiefs lost 3-0 to Simba SC in the CAF Champions League round quarter-final away game in Tanzania as per a report by The South African.

