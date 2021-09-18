Gomora 2 Teasers for October 2021: Melusi's life gets messier

Gomora on Mzansi Magic continues to prove its worth as one of South Africa's best-scripted shows. In the October episodes, Bongani is ready to take his relationship with Zodwa to the next level, but Don is not willing to lose the woman he loves. What will Don do to get Zodwa back? Below are Gomora 2 teasers on how the drama unfolds.

Gomora season 2 airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

Melusi's life is in shambles as the situation in both his homesteads gets messier. Elsewhere, Ntokozo succeeds at earning a place in Don's crew, but Mazet comes to ruin it all for him.

Gomora 2 teasers for October 2021

Viewers will not get bored watching Gomora season 2 this October. How will the show's characters solve their issues? Here are Gomora 2 teasers on what is coming up.

Gladys faces her worst nightmare in upcoming episodes of Gomora season 2.

1st October 2021, Friday: Episode 115

Don's celebration does not end well while the situation takes a worse turn for Melusi. Elsewhere, Mazet turns the situation around to her advantage.

4th October 2021, Monday: Episode 116

Ntokozo goes beyond the acceptable limits with Don while Melusi is ready to expose the truth. Elsewhere, Glady's is forced to face her worst nightmare.

5th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 117

Don attempts to repair his strained relationship with Sibongile while Ntokozo tries to bring him close. Melusi has a hard time exposing the truth to Thathi.

6th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 118

Teddy and Ntokozo go back home and end up causing trouble in their households. Gladys blames Melusi for failing in his parental responsibilities while Don makes a special offer for Teddy's birthday gift.

7th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 119

Zodwa gets income from an unexpected source. Meanwhile, Don is working on his hijacking operation and already has two prospective candidates.

8th October 2021, Friday: Episode 120

Don goes overboard in an effort to win Teddy over while Zodwa is tired of the situation. Thathi and Mel engage in their first fight while Gladys flips the switch on Ntokozo.

Melusi's situation in both his homesteads gets messier in Gomora 2 October episodes.

11th October 2021, Monday: Episode 121

Zodwa feels safe in the arms of Bongani while Gladys and Thathi engage in a physical fight. Elsewhere, Don offers Ntokozo the position that previously belonged to London on the crew.

12th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 122

The Dlamini household experiences a catastrophic loss. On the other hand, Ntokozi might end up ruining his friendship with Teddy.

13th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 123

Gladys finally opens up to Thathi regarding her well-kept secret. Melusi and Don almost start a fight while Zodwa has exciting things lined up for the evening.

14th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 124

Teddy finds himself in a dilemma when his dad gives him the most challenging choice to make. Meanwhile, things are getting messier for Melusi from both his homesteads.

15th October 2021, Friday: Episode 125

Melusi unintentionally takes Thathi's side over Gladys, who needs his support more. Tshiamo has no choice but to face her fears, while Teddy and Ntokozo have conflicting opinions regarding Don.

Ntokozo earns London's place on Don's crew in upcoming episodes of Gomora on Mzansi Magic.

18th October 2021, Monday: Episode 126

Tshiamo has a fascinating answer to the question asked by the judges. Meanwhile, Gladys opens up to Zodwa about her worries regarding Ntokozo while Stompie reveals to Mazet that Ntokozo is part of Don's crew.

19th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 127

Melusi is left speechless when he receives news of the funeral while Mazet attempts to get closer to Ntokozo. Buhle has a hard time accepting the fact that she lost the pageant.

20th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 128

Mazet starts working on her seductive scheme, and Ntokozo blindly falls for it. Elsewhere, Melusi is thinking about returning home.

21st October 2021, Thursday: Episode 129

Thathi makes up her mind to tell Melusi the truth. Don gets Mazet and Ntokozo sharing a kiss.

22nd October 2021, Friday: Episode 130

Thathi has a guilty conscience while Ntokozo is in hot soup with Don. Meanwhile, Bongani feels ready to move to the next stage of his relationship with Zodwa.

25th October 2021, Monday: Episode 131

Mazet wants to accompany Pretty to see Mam'Sonto while Melusi intentionally ignores Thathi. Elsewhere, Don reveals to Stompie that he has something up his sleeve and that Bongani has no chance of tying the knot with Zodwa.

26th October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 132

Don's position is in jeopardy. Melusi and Thathi make up their minds to fetch their lives in very contrasting ways.

27th October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 133

Thathi expels Melusi while an attack is launched on Bongani and Zodwa.

28th October 2021, Thursday: Episode 134

Don is on a mission to get everything back, including the lady he loves most. Elsewhere, Thathi is working on her plans while Melusi is struggling to find his balance.

29th October 2021, Friday: Episode 135

Thathi is working on a plan to ensure Don is trapped while Zodwa wonders if Don had something to do with the Shisanyama robbery. Meanwhile, Gladys works on a plan to ensure Melusi earns her love again.

Don plans to get Zodwa back from Bongani in upcoming episodes of Gomora season 2.

What happens to the Gomora 2 cast?

The upcoming drama on Gomora season 2 is more entertaining than ever as the twists get more twisted. Here is a summary of what will happen to some of the show's characters on Gomora 2 October episodes.

Bongani

Zodwa finds comfort in his arms, and he feels ready to take their relationship to another level. However, Don is not willing to lose the woman he loves as he plans to separate them again. Will Bongani let Don win this time?

Melusi

His life keeps getting messier and he struggles to come clean with Thathi. Gladys blames him for being a bad parent as the situation worsens in both his homesteads. Thathi later kicks him out while Gladys plans to make him earn his way back to her heart.

Ntokozo

He tries to get closer to Don. He later earns a place in Don's crew when the latter offers him London's position. He also risks losing his friendship with Teddy as the two have conflicting opinions regarding Don. Later, things start getting messier for him when Mazet succeeds at seducing him and Don discovers the truth. Will he lose his position?

Are you ready for another exciting local adventure? The second season of Gomora has one of the most enticing dramas this October, as revealed by the above Gomora 2 teasers. The local show airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

