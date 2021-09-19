Benni McCarthy was recently trending on social media after dropping comments about Kaitano Tembo. Doctor Khumalo shows Mzansi that he's still got what it takes and it turns out that Arsenal legend Ian Wright is an Orlando Pirates fan.

AmaZulu's slow start to the season is starting to annoy fans and Mzansi PSL fans are starting to think Sundowns aren't great.

1. Benni McCarthy Trends for Making Nasty Comments to Kaitano Tembo: "That's Why You're Broke"

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is currently trending on social media after footage showed him calling Kaitano Tembo out. Tembo is the coach of SuperSport United and was on the receiving end of Benni McCarthy's harsh comments.

Benni McCarthy was not happy with Kaitano Tembo and let him know his thoughts. Image: @FARPostZA

SuperSport United and AmaZulu played to a frustrating goalless draw and tempers were high. It seems as though Tembo said something offensive to McCarthy, resulting in him getting upset and even going as far as calling him broke.

2. Doctor Khumalo Serves Major Drip with His Latest Sportswear Partnership

Probably one of Mzansi's most favourite former footballers, Doctor Khumalo is showing the public that he's still got it. Khumalo has recently joined up with a top brand in world football and he's serving major looks with the outfits set out for him.

Doctor Khumalo is currently an analyst for SABC Sport and he is a Bafana Bafana legend. Taking to social media, Khumalo posted a slideshow of all the outfits and Mzansi is loving the major swag.

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Spotted Wearing Orlando Pirates Jersey: "Once, Always"

Ian Wright, who is known for his iconic time at Arsenal has been spotted supporting South African football. It looks like Wright's favourite team in Mzansi is Orlando Pirates and the fans are loving the drip.

Wright was spotted wearing a stylish Orlando Pirates jersey and captioned the post:

"Once Always @orlandopirates."

AmaZulu's Slow Start to the DStv Premiership Campaign Worryingly Continues

After huffing and puffing to another goalless draw against SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match in Durban on Tuesday night, AmaZulu is still without a win this season.

After their incredible run to second place last season, a lot is expected of the Durban side this season. However, their start has been concerning, and its fans are beginning to raise suspicions about the campaign's lacklustre start.

5. Mzansi PSL Fans Are Starting to Think Sundowns Aren't Great, Everyone Else Just Sucks

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the DStv Premiership and fans are starting to question if the team is as good as we think it is. Kaizer Chiefs were expected to at least show some fighting spirit in the game but that's not what happened.

The topic was started by a social media user, @alan_sithole, who is not really sure about the standard of teams in the PSL. He tweeted:

"Sundowns are not that great, everyone else in the PSL is just s***."

