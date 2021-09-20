Stuart Baxter was disappointed with how Kaizer Chiefs lost a grip on their match against Royal AM over the weekend

Chiefs were expected to easily win the match but suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at home; fans were very disgruntled by this

Baxter feels like history is repeating itself with the way that Amakhosi played and is hoping for an improvement soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a shock defeat to new PSL club Royal AM at home. Amakhosi lost 4-1 and it was a surprise for many who thought that they would dominate the match. Head coach Stuart Baxter would obviously be disappointed with the result and spoke about it after the game.

The match against Royal AM was a second consecutive DStv Premiership loss for Kaizer Chiefs. Njabulo Ngcobo finally made an appearance for the Soweto club but it will definitely be a debut to forget for him.

Stuart Baxter was not impressed with the fact that Kaizer Chiefs conceded four goals. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

"At the moment, we are making poor decisions. We played well, but have poor moments in a game where the complete performance is destroyed," said Baxter, according to News24.

The loss marked the first time the Chiefs had surrendered four goals in a league game since 2005, and Baxter wasn't taken aback by the enormity of the setback. Royal AM's entry into the DStv Premiership via the purchase of Bloemfontein Celtic was a shambles.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We're back to the same old... I thought for the first 30 minutes it was, we lost it towards the end of the first half because we started to chase the game but we had chances to score and put the game in a better position for us to play," said Baxter, as quoted by KickOff.

"If we'd played properly in the full 90 minutes, we would be having that argument."

Stuart Baxter insists on playing Samir Nurkovic as his striker

Briefly News previously reported that Stuart Baxter, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has made a compelling case for keeping off-form attacker Samir Nurkovic on the left-wing.

The 29-year-old Serbian striker has primarily played as a winger this season, with Baxter preferring to employ Khama Billiat as a false No 9 instead. Nurkovic, he claims, is more suited for the advanced role on the left side.

“The fans are not interested too much in the false nines and the inverted full-backs... they’re not too interested in that. They want to see results and I think when a result is a disappointing one, a lot of questions are asked on how I set up the team," said Baxter according to SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za