Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Ibrahimovic’s Record As He Sets New One

Manchester United recorded a win over West Ham United in which Ronaldo Cristiano scored the first goal for the Red Devils

The former Juventus star has now scored in 66 stadiums so far in his career thereby breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 64 previously held the record for most stadiums scored in before Ronaldo broke it

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record following his goal for Manchester United on Sunday, September 19, in their important win over West Ham in Premier League tie.

His goal against West Ham United was his first at the London Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since 2003-04 which is more than any other player on earth.

This is yet another incredible achievement for the man whose energy is always channeled towards breaking records on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Craig Mercer

According to the report on UK Sun and ESPN, former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic previously held the record with 64 before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke it.

As things stand now presently, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to continue wit his impressive performance so far this season for Manchester United in all competitions.

How did Manchester United beat West Ham?

West Ham United scored the first goal against Manchester United through Said Benrahma in the 30th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity for the hosts five minutes later.

Jesse Lingard netted the second goal in the 89th minute and that was enough for Ole Solskjaer and his wards to get the three maximum points.

Manchester United still remain unbeaten this season in the Premier League and the Red Deils currently occupy third position on the table.

Manchester United set to release 7 players from the club

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Man United are set for a massive clear-out ahead of the winter transfer window in January that could see up to seven players sold.

The Red Devils had a decent summer transfer window that saw them land three key signings including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, Metro UK reports United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to trim his squad in January in a move aimed at boosting his transfer kitty.

The move will see a number of players considered surplus to requirements offloaded, with the publication claiming Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek headline a star-studded list of players on the chopping board.

